Glamping is coming to DeKalb County.
If you’re unfamiliar with the term, glamping is a combination of the words “glamorous” and “camping.”
Glamping features more luxurious facilities than those associated with traditional camping. You don’t need to pack a tent and sleeping bag, because glampsites come furnished with beds, cozy décor and climate control. There’s even a place to charge your electronic devices.
DeSoto State Park is poised to begin offering glamping as part of Alabama State Parks’ effort to continue to boost tourism. Glamping is now available at Wind Creek State Park on Lake Martin, and other Alabama State Parks that will soon add glampsites are Chewacla by mid-May, Lake Guntersville by Memorial Day and Cheaha, DeSoto and Monte Sano this summer.
“We strive to offer the very best experience to every guest,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Glamping has become increasingly popular during the last few years, and we often field questions from people asking if we offer it. We already have many other types of overnight options for our guests, so it made sense for us to add glamping as a new amenity. This is another exciting way people can enjoy the amazing scenic beauty available at our Alabama State Parks.
“Not everyone wants to stay in a hotel-style room at one of our resorts and not everyone wants to sleep on the ground at a primitive campsite,” Blankenship explained. “These glamping sites provide something new for our guests. We believe they will embrace and enjoy this additional overnight option.”
Alabama State Parks has partnered with Timberline Glamping to manage and operate the new sites. The company also offers glamping at multiple sites in Georgia and Florida, including several state parks. Owners Nathan and Rebeka Self recognized their own young family’s need to spend more time in the beauty and refreshment of the great outdoors, but they wanted to find a way to do that without sacrificing comfort and style. They’re pleased to be able to bring their modern twist on camping to Alabama.
“We’re excited to be expanding into Alabama,” Rebeka Self said. “We’ve had Alabama families visiting our facilities in Georgia and Florida. Now they can explore their own beautiful state through our concept of glamping. Our campsites are able to reach both traditional campers and those who prefer more amenities with their outdoors experience. To get more families and friends outdoors in a new and different way is the heart of what we do.”
According to Timberline’s website, “You will have a very comfortable bed with proper linens. You will have places to sit, places to eat and places to charge your phone. You will still be able to wake up and have a fresh cup of coffee from a Keurig Coffee Maker. We do provide heaters in the winter and air conditioners in the summer.”
Combining luxury and the great outdoors, the company’s extra spacious, completely furnished Safari Tents give large families or groups of friends the extra space they need to glamp in comfort.
A Standard Safari Tent has a queen bed and a set of bunkbeds and sleeps up to four people. A Double Safari Tent has two queen beds and sleeps up to four, and a Deluxe Safari Tent has a king bed and two sets of bunkbeds and sleeps up to six.
The inside of your tent will include a floor, rugs, lamps, diffusers and other home décor, beds and bed linens, chairs, electrical outlets, a mini fridge, ceiling fans, heating or a/c (depending on weather) and a Keurig coffee maker with four K-Cup pods. Outside the tent glampers enjoy a large gravel site, two hammocks, two camp chairs, a charcoal grill, a wood fire pit, a picnic table and string lights.
A bathhouse with restrooms, showers and laundry are a short walk from the sites and are maintained by park staff.
You can customize your stay with glamping extras. Available for rent are paddle boards, kayaks and bicycles, giant Jenga and cornhole games and Little Glamper Bags with games, scavenger hunts, magnifying glass, binoculars, etc. for the youngsters. You can also arrange to have your glampsite stocked with firewood, extra K-Cup coffee pods and kits to make s’mores.
For more information, visit alapark.com and timberlineglamping.com.
