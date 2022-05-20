Alabama sees huge bump in tourism

Last year Alabama saw a 47% increase in the number of tourists and is now the fourth most searched U.S. state on Google for travel information. Just two years earlier, it ranked in 30th place.
Gov. Kay Ivey discussed the economic impact the tourism industry has had on the state’s economy during a visit to the Conecuh Sausage Company Gift Shop in Evergreen on Wednesday. She reported $20 billion in tourist spending during 2021, exceeding the previous record year of $16.7 billion by 17%.
“Our tourism industry is truly thriving,” stated Governor Ivey. “Nationally, our tourism industry lost a lot of money but Alabama ranked the top 5 of having lost the least amount of revenues. I’m so proud of our tourism folks that have worked so hard and not only for the department but all over the state.”
An estimated 28.2 million visitors spent $19.6 billion for food, accommodations, travel, shopping and incidentals, according to the tourism department annual report. Guests paid more than $1.1 billion dollars in taxes to state and local governments, saving the average family an estimated $631 a year in taxes for services, officials said. Tourism expenditures have increased 188% since 2003.
The total impact of the travel and tourism industry on Alabama’s earnings in 2021 is estimated to be $6.7 billion. The most visited counties in the state were Baldwin, Jefferson, Madison, Mobile and Montgomery, accounting for 69.6% of the total number of visitors to the state.
Little River Canyon National Preserve set a record with nearly 1 million visitors last year and all areas of DeSoto State Park have reopened, including DeSoto Falls Picnic Area & falls overlook.
Properties in the area are becoming popular investments due to high demand for lodging as a new 58,000 square foot Candlewood Suites and Avid Hotel prepares for construction in Fort Payne ahead of Spring 2023.
John Dersham, the president and CEO of DeKalb Tourism, said the figures take into account guests who arrange for overnight lodging but do not factor in all of the economic activity associated with out-of-town guests simply
driving into the county for the day. Many of them will still eat at a local restaurant and fill up before starting their return trip back home.
DeKalb County saw a 55.4% rate of growth between 2020-2021 in direct travel-related employment. DeKalb County’s share of the state’s total gain in travel-related employment was reported as 0.82%. Marshall County was 1.61% while Jackson County was 0.43%. North Alabama ranked second in terms of travel and tourism activities with 14.4% of the state’s total.
Alabama Director of Tourism Lee Sentell credited a partnership with the Retirement Systems of Alabama and Gray Television that broadcasts Alabama tourism commercials across its network. The Alabama tourism ads have gone from running on 44 stations to 113 nationwide, now reaching 36% of the nation’s households. A $10 million federal CARES grant provided to the tourism department funded a major digital advertising campaign that featured each of Alabama’s 67 counties. Ivey said the Alabama campaign was seen by more than 268 million prospective travelers.
“More people searched for Alabama information than they did for such populous states as Texas, California, Hawaii and New York,” Sentell said. “The campaign generated a dramatic surge in inquiries from prospective vacationers.”
Among the attractions promoted were Little River Canyon National Preserve in DeKalb County, Unclaimed Baggage in Jackson County, Noccalula Falls in Etowah County, Cathedral Caverns in Marshall County and Orbix Hot Glass in Cherokee County.
With tourists returning in record numbers in 2021, industry employment surged from an estimated 165,238 workers during the COVID year in 2020 to 227,334 employees last year. Alabama’s success is all the more remarkable considering that the beaches were closed for six weeks in the spring and one week due to a hurricane in the fall.
Detailed information pertaining to hotel and motel occupancy rates, average room rates, room demand, and room revenue was obtained from Smith Travel Research (STR). The largest single travel expenditure was made on eating and drinking and accounted for 27% of all the tourism spending in the state. Transportation and lodging were the next largest travel expenditure categories.
The state appears to be on track to have another great year in 2022, but American drivers are facing the most expensive holiday weekend at the pump ever recorded as gas prices climb to new record highs ahead of Memorial Day weekend. One year ago, gas prices were nearly $1.50 per gallon less.
Nearly two-thirds of the people responding to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey have yet to confirm their travel plans, with 38% saying that high inflation is leading to difficulty in planning summer trips.
“The COVID factor is still present, but has been dwarfed this year by Americans’ concern over high gas prices and dwindling affordable travel options to make use of the best months of the year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
The most common amount of time traveled by car will be between two to three and over five hours. Memorial Day Weekend (47%) will be the most popular travel weekend followed by Independence Day (33%) and Labor Day (31%).
A number of upcoming events give tourists a reason to visit DeKalb County:
• The ninth annual Bluegrass on the Rim concert at the JSU Little River Canyon Center is set for June 11.
• Fan Appreciation Days are scheduled for June 16-19.
• The Rainsville Freedom Fest is June 25.
• NACC is holding a variety of events such as the Nashville to Northeast concert this weekend.
• Sunset Cruise-Ins are planned in downtown Fort Payne on May 21, June 18, July 16, and Aug. 20.
• Courtyard Concerts featuring jam sessions by local musicians are scheduled every second and fourth Thursday at the Fort Payne Coal & Iron Building.
• Community Concerts and Pop-Up Art Shows at the Linger Longer Pavilion in Mentone are planned on May 21, June 18, July 9, Aug. 20 and Sept. 10.
• The World’s Longest Yard Sale passes through DeKalb on the Lookout Mountain Scenic Parkway in August.
And elsewhere across the state…
• The World Games 2022, which will draw elite athletes from more than 100 countries around the globe, will take place July 7-17 at venues across the Birmingham metro area, including Protective Stadium, Legion Field, the Birmingham CrossPlex and the Hoover Met. It is expected to have an estimated $256 million in economic impact.
