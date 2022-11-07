'Forgotten Alabama' photographer speaks at Landmarks Annual Meeting

Photographer Glenn Wills who produces the “Forgotten Alabama” series, was the guest speaker at Sunday’s Landmarks of DeKalb Annual Meeting at the Fort Payne Opera House.

 © Glenn Wills - Forgotten Alabama

Wills, who moved to the state at age 2, worked as a television news videographer and editor. He was also an assignment editor before settling in as a satellite truck engineer. With this taking him many miles on the road, he started documenting the forgotten and abandoned relics of Alabama’s past.

