'Forgotten Alabama' photographer speaks at Landmarks Annual Meeting

Glenn Wills, a photographer who produces the “Forgotten Alabama” series, was the guest speaker at Sunday’s Landmarks of DeKalb Annual Meeting at the Fort Payne Opera House.
Wills, who moved to the state at age 2, worked as a television news videographer and editor. He was also an assignment editor before settling in as a satellite truck engineer. With this taking him many miles on the road, he started documenting the forgotten and abandoned relics of Alabama’s past.
Wills has produced four books beautifully illustrating these vanishing reminders along the state’s backroads.
“You have a lot of particularly great places to photograph here in DeKalb County,” he said.
Wills shared images from the broken Lahusage Dam in Mentone and an abandoned truck stop in Sulphur Springs as two examples.
He has visited all of Alabama's 67 counties, logged 30,000+ miles, and taken thousands of photographs. Be it an old house, an abandoned store, a derelict bridge or any number of other physical reminders of the past, he reminds himself that all of these played a role in someone’s life and community at one point.
In many cases, places he photographs collapse or become overgrown with vegetation in the time that passes between visits. Some places, like one of the “See Rock City” barns along the interstate, he’s returned to multiple times to capture the landscape between seasons.
He said that getting a drone for aerial photography of these landmarks really enhanced his ability to see old places in entirely new ways.
Wills said he’s conscious of the need to get permission from landowners before stepping foot on private property or inside of a structure. This isn’t always easy since the owners may be long gone.
Following his presentation, Landmarks elected board members to positions, with President Susan Shankles adjourning the event. A reception followed at the Richard C. Hunt Reception Hall next door.
Landmarks Executive Director Jessica Harper-Brown presented a slide show reporting on a busy year for the organization. Activities have included:
• working with local theater groups to hold sold-out shows at the opera House,
• reviving the annual DeKalb County Fiddlers’ Convention,
• updating the “History of DeKalb County Schools” publication,
• hosting the Alabama Historical Commission’s fall pilgrimage,
• getting Rose Hill (the estate of a wealthy Cherokee) added as a National Park Service Trail of Tears-certified site,
• adding a 1875 square grand piano donated by the Purdy family to the Opera House,
• presenting performances by Sean of the South and Will Dooley & Company,
• partnering with the Times-Journal to host 400 trick or treaters.
She said their biggest accomplishment this year was restoring the Council Bluff School using a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission. She thanked George Hughes and his crew for the construction work and Freddy Glover for his donation of the Poplar wood used for the exterior. The structure had been at risk of becoming one of the dilapidated spots pictured in Wills’ books due to major termite damage, but instead it has been preserved.
Harper-Brown also memorialized her grandmother, Julia “Judy” Faye Bohannon Brown, a longtime Landmarks board member who wrote two books for the organization. She passed away in February.
Harper-Brown promoted the Dec. 10 “Santa on the Stage” event at the Fort Payne Opera House from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and a New Year’s Eve event commemorating the 70th Anniversary of Hank Williams, Sr.’s “last ride” from Montgomery to Oak Hill, W.V. (which included a stop in Fort Payne to get a haircut and booze from a bootlegger).
