Alabama legislators are considering creating Education Savings Accounts (ESAs). Sen. Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, and Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, R-Trinity, sponsored SB202 and HB265, respectively. If passed, a gradual rollout of ESA access would begin for the 2024-25 school year.
ESAs are accounts established by the state where periodic deposits are made that parents can then use to pay for goods and services related to their child’s education. Under the current bill, each student would receive $6,900, the current amount of state funding public schools receive for each student. If the bill becomes law, money in an ESA could be used for a multitude of educational purposes, including:
Tuition, textbooks and fees,
Public school classes, including extracurricular activities at the school,
Extracurricular activities including athletics, art, music, and literature,
Tutoring services, but not when the tutor is an immediate family member,
Materials and fees related to vocational and career tech classes or courses related to earning a GED,
Summer school and afterschool educational programs and materials, but not childcare,
Therapy services such as occupational, behavioral and speech-language services,
Tuition and fees for postsecondary courses including dual enrollment and college-level courses,
Computer hardware and other technological devices that are used primarily for educational needs,
Costs paid to a third party for transporting students to and from educational services, and
Any other approved expenses.
Here are some other education bills that we’re watching closely:
• HB 6 would establish a parents’ right to direct the upbringing (including education) of their child. Status: Up for discussion in a Wednesday committee meeting.
• HB 7 would prohibit endorsing or promoting divisive concepts in grades K-12, in higher education settings and by state agencies. Status: Up for discussion in a Wednesday committee meeting.
• HB 164 would require a series of concepts related to financial literacy to be taught before students graduate from high school. Status: Up for discussion in the full House.
• SB 56 would allow schools to place cameras in certain special education classrooms. Status: The Senate has passed it, and the bill is waiting for consideration by the House.
• HB 73 would require all school districts to have a written policy about whether they accept students who live outside of their district and under what rules or conditions. Status: Waiting for consideration by the House.
• HB 43 would require all first graders to have completed kindergarten (or demonstrate competency) and allow for earlier age admission to kindergarten.
• Senate Judiciary Committee chair Will Barfoot, R-Pike Road, and Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, the chair of the House Education Policy Committee, are expected to introduce separate bills related to charter schools, though no details have been announced.
