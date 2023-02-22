FFA Week: An Annual tradition since 1948

Each year, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday to encompass Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday.
This year, members of the Fort Payne Middle and High School Future Farmers of America chapters met with local officials to declare Feb. 18-25 as FFA Week.
“This week, student leaders from across the country are celebrating National FFA Week in their local communities,” says Garry Bell, the director of the Fort Payne High School FFA. “Locally chapter members will be participating in various activities including shoe drives, serving at the Bread of Life, agriculture advocacy programs at local elementary schools, and showcasing various alumni and members.”
This tradition began in 1948 with the national FFA board of directors recognizing Washington’s legacy as an agriculturist and farmers.
The FFA is a national school-based youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members in 8,995 local chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FFA was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928 and has been influencing generations that agriculture is “more than just planting and harvesting -- it involves science, business and more.”
