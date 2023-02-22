FFA Week: An Annual tradition since 1948

Each year, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday to encompass Feb. 22, George Washington’s birthday.

This year, members of the Fort Payne Middle and High School Future Farmers of America chapters met with local officials to declare Feb. 18-25 as FFA Week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.