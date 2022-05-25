Incumbents mostly get a vote of confidence in primary

Most incumbents received a vote of confidence in Tuesday’s primary election but at least one race remains up in the air.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden received 85% of the total, which translates to 10,548 votes cast. Opponents Craig White received 1,295 votes and Terry Wadsworth got 442 votes.
Dist. 24 Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, received 68% of the votes in DeKalb against his Primary against Don Stout, who received 2,894 votes. Across the district, the final margin was 68% to 32%.
Incumbent District 4 DeKalb County Commissioner Lester Black defeated challenger Derek Rosson by a margin of 52% to 47%.
District 3 County Commissioner Chris Kuykendall, however, lost to political newcomer Ron Saferite, who recently retired as Fort Payne’s fire chief. The margin in that race was 55% to 45%.
DeKalb County Board of Education candidate Joseph Lee lost the District 5 race to Robert Elliot by a mere 11 votes, raising the question of whether he may challenge the results after reports emerged of possible balloting errors at a Hammondville polling precinct. District 5 includes Valley Head and Ider. Elliot is finishing up his first term on the county school board, where he serves as vice president.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall finished the night with 90% of the vote statewide against Harry Bartlett Still, III, and 93% in DeKalb.
Probate Judge Ronnie Osborne said turnout for the election was low at 28.7% of the county’s 45,063 registered voters. A total of 12,912 ballots were cast, with 96% of voters participating in the Republican primary.
Osborne deferred comment on the Elliot-Lee school board race until he can investigate further.
