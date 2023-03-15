Over the past decade, Alabama’s public colleges and universities have shown continued growth in graduates across all degree levels. Between 2012 and 2021, the number of degrees and certificates awarded by the state’s public institutions increased by 27.8%, with bachelor’s degrees growing from 20,500 to nearly 28,000. Over a similar period, median earnings for Alabamians 25-64 rose six percent from just over $37,700 to $40,000 with bachelor’s degree holders earning upwards of $52,000 annually five years after graduation. This data was reported in the 2022 Employment Outcomes Report presented at the March 10 quarterly meeting of the Alabama Commission on Higher Education.
Jim Hood, ACHE Deputy Director of Financial and Information Systems, said the findings of the report support national data that link salary to educational attainment. Employment data for graduates of Alabama public two- and four-year institutions confirm that, on average, more advance degrees typically produce higher earnings.
