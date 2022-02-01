Candidates Qualify for 2022 Primary Election

The 2022 election is taking shape after the official qualifying deadline for the May 24 primaries recently ended.
Voters will decide on who represents the parties on May 24, with a primary runoff scheduled for June 21. The deadline to register to vote in the May 24 primary is May 9.
Contested races will happen to determine the next U.S. senator, governor, attorney general, district attorney, state and county school board members, state representative, county sheriff, county commissioners and more.
Two candidates have qualified to replace long-time Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mike O’Dell: Deputy District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford and former Rainsville Mayor Nick Jones. It will be the first contested race for the office since Richard Igou won re-election a third time in 1992; Igou was succeeded in retirement by the appointment of O’Dell by then-Gov. Fob James in 1996.
Incumbent Sheriff Nick Welden has two primary challengers, Craig White and Terry Wadsworth, according to DeKalb County GOP Chairman David Gulledge.
Incumbent Dist. 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who serves as the Alabama House Majority Leader, will have a GOP Primary challenger in Don Stout, according to the Alabama GOP website, algop.org. Stout previously ran for the office in 2006. As currently drawn, the district includes all but the southernmost part of DeKalb.
District 8 State Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, does not have a Republican opponent. No one qualified as a Democrat, so he is re-elected to another term.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow is re-elected without opposition, but District 3 Commissioner Chris Kuykendall will campaign against challenger Ron Saferite and District 4 Commissioner Lester Black is challenged by Derek Rosson.
On the DeKalb County Board of Education, its incumbent Robert Elliot against Joseph Lee in the District 5 GOP primary.
No Democrats qualified to run for any of the legislative seats covering DeKalb County. In fact, the sole Democrat left holding a countywide elected office, coroner Tom Wilson, met on Jan. 11 with the DeKalb County Republican Executive Committee, which voted to accept his request to switch parties “by more than the required vote for acceptance,” Gulledge said.
Besides Ledbetter, whose district includes all but the southernmost part of DeKalb, State Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, qualified for re-election for District 39, which includes a portion of DeKalb and all of Cherokee County. Her GOP Primary challenger is Brent Rhodes. State Sen. Andrew Jones will be challenged by Teresa Rhea for the Dist. 10 seat, which includes DeKalb, Etowah and Marshall counties.
Running unopposed in the GOP Primary is U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt, who is serving his 13th term representing Alabama’s Fourth Congressional District. Incumbent District 3 U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers has a Primary challenger in Michael T. Joiner. The Alabama Democratic Party extended its candidate qualifying period for congressional races to Feb. 11 in response to guidance issued from the Alabama Secretary of State’s office regarding a recent ruling in federal court, according to the website aldemocrats.org.
Six candidates seek to replace retiring 35-year U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, including Katie Britt, Mo Brooks, Lillie Boddie, Karla M. Dupriest, Mike Durant, and Jake Schafer. It’s also a packed race for Alabama Governor with incumbent Kay Ivey facing off against Lindy Blanchard, Lew Burdette, Stacy Lee George, Tim James, Donald Trent Jones, Dean Odle, Dave Thomas, and Dean Young. Democrats qualifying to compete for the governor’s job are Yolanda Rochelle Flowers, Patricia Salter Jamieson, Arthur Kennedy, Chad “Chig” Martin, Malika Sanders Fortier, and Doug “New Blue” Smith.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall faces GOP challenger Harry Bartlett Still III. Wendell Major will be the Democratic candidate.
Current State Auditor Jim Zeigler decided to run for Secretary of State instead of governor. He has GOP opposition from Wes Allen, Christian Horn and Ed Packard seeking to succeed John Merrill while one of them will face qualifying Democrat Pamela J. Laffitte in the General Election. State Auditor Candidates are Stan Cooke, Rusty Glover and Andrew Sorrell.
GOP Candidates for Place One on the Public Service Commission are John Hammock, Stephen McLamb, Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall. Running for Place Two on the Public Service Commission are Chip Beeker, Robin Litaker and Robert L. McCollum.
Also running unopposed in the GOP Primary are Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, State Treasurer Young Boozer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate, and Alabama Supreme Court Place 6 Associate Justice Kelli Wise.
Running for Alabama Supreme Court Place 5 Associate Justice are Greg Cook and Debra Jones with Democrat Anita L. Kelly qualifying as a Democrat.
DeKalb County is part of Districts 6 and 8 of the Alabama State Board of Education, represented by Cynthia Sanders McCarty and Wayne Reynolds. Marie Manning and Priscilla Yother qualified for the District 6 seat while Reynolds faces a Primary challenge from Rex Davis.
Seats on the DeKalb County GOP Executive Committee are also up for a vote. In District 1, Place 6, the candidates are Royce Lader, Jeff McCurdy and Terry Wootten. In District 4, Place 2, D.L. Stiefel and Chris Graben are running. For District 4, Place 3, Marshall Stiefel takes on Brook Debter. For District 4, Place 4, the candidates are Lacie Fricks and Boyd Graben. On the State GOP Executive Committee, D.L. Stiefel and Chris Graben are competing for Place 1 and Rodney L. Ivey, Royce L. Lader and Ben West are running for Place 3.
Gulledge said all candidates qualifying with the county party are required to be certified to Probate Judge Ronnie Osborn by no later than 5 p.m. on March 3 for his ballot certification process to the Secretary of State.
The DeKalb County Board of Registrars must approve an application before someone is officially registered. To learn more, visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/
