DeSoto State Park offers festivities for Fourth

FORT PAYNE - Get ready for a day filled with festive activities and old-fashioned fun as DeSoto State Park gears up for its highly anticipated Annual Independence Day events atop Lookout Mountain.
This family-friendly celebration promises excitement for both children and adults alike, making it the perfect way to honor Independence Day while enjoying the natural beauty of the park.
One of the highlights of the festivities is the popular Independence Day Flag-Making Contest.
Participants of all ages are invited to unleash their creativity and craft their own homemade flags. Materials and flag-making rules will be made available at the campground pavilion in the Improved Campground, starting Thursday, June 29.
Flags, created on white foam boards using natural materials, can be turned in any day leading up to Saturday, July 1.
However, it's important to remember that all flags must be submitted no later than 9 a.m. on the judging day.
The winners will be announced on DeSoto State Park's Facebook page, bringing recognition to the talented flag makers and their remarkable designs. This contest is open to everyone and free to participate, ensuring that everyone can join in the fun regardless of age.
For those seeking a refreshing escape from the summer heat, the 10th Annual Splish & Splash Pool Party is an event not to be missed. Dive into the Olympic-size pool and indulge in some delectable ice cream while having the chance to win exciting door prizes.
With an admission fee of only $1 per person, this event offers an affordable way to cool off and celebrate. Mark your calendars for Friday, June 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, July 1, the park will come alive with the vibrant colors and jubilant spirit of the Independence Day Parade. The whole community is encouraged to decorate their vehicles and join in the procession, which will commence at 3 p.m.
The parade will begin at DeSoto's Park Headquarters and wind its way to the Improved Campground, where the much-anticipated Ice Cream Social will take place.
Those who wish to participate in the parade should gather at DeSoto's Park Headquarters at 2:45 p.m. to ensure they don't miss out on the fun.
The parade is free to participate in, allowing everyone to showcase their patriotic enthusiasm.
Following the parade, the Ice Cream Social will kick off at 4 p.m., beckoning guests to gather at the Campground Pavilion in DeSoto's Improved Campground.
This social event invites attendees to relax, savor delicious ice cream, and mingle with fellow park visitors.
Moreover, it is the perfect occasion to discover the winners of the Flag-Making Contest, whose exceptional creations will be celebrated during the social.
Guests are also encouraged to bring their favorite homemade ice cream recipes or other desserts to share with others. However, as seating is limited, it is advisable to bring a comfortable camp chair.
The Ice Cream Social is open to everyone, free of charge, ensuring a delightful time for all. Rest assured; the campground gate will be open, warmly welcoming participants.
While these events promise an incredible celebration of Independence Day, it is important to note that inclement weather may lead to cancellations.
However, DeSoto State Park remains committed to providing an unforgettable experience filled with joy, camaraderie, and patriotic spirit.
