It is time for year-round daylight savings?

Times are changing. For real.
Daylight saving time begins this Sunday at 2 a.m., so remember to “spring forward.”
Alabama is one of 19 states ready to spring as soon as the U.S. Congress passes a law permitting states to allow year-round daylight saving time (DST). With almost unanimous support, the Alabama State Legislature passed a bill to permanently implement DST in 2021 and Gov. Kay Ivey signed it, however legislation must first be passed at the federal level in order for the state law to take effect.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is continuing his push to make DST permanent by becoming one of several co-sponsors joining Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in reintroducing the Sunshine Protection Act.
Tuberville joined the effort to make DST permanent last year after hearing from many farmers, educators, seniors and health professionals in Alabama about the positive impacts it would have. The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act on March 15, 2022, but the House of Representatives did not bring it up for a vote before the 117th Congress ended, requiring it to be reintroduced again in the 118th Congress.
“Alabamians have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the Sunshine Protection Act, and I promised them I’d continue pushing to do away with the outdated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year,” said Tuberville. “It’s time for America to move forward and stop falling back. Congress should listen to the people and make daylight saving time permanent.”
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, states have considered at least 450 bills and resolutions in recent years to establish year-round DST as soon as federal law allows it. Inherent in the debate is whether to enact either permanent standard time or permanent DST.
A CBS News poll in March 2022 found that 46% of U.S. residents preferred DST year-round, 33% preferred standard time year-round and 21% were okay continuing to clock switch twice a year. Another 2022 poll by Monmouth University found 61% of Americans would stop changing time twice a year, of whom 44% would keep DST and 13% would stay on standard time all year. 35% would keep the time changes.
According to Britannica, DST was first implemented nationally in the U.S. in March 1918 as a wartime effort to save an hour’s worth of gas or oil to light lamps and coal to heat homes. It was repealed just months later in 1919, although it was retained by several municipalities (such as New York City) in what Time Magazine called “a chaos of clocks.”
DST became a national standard in the U.S. in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act. Currently, states either have to change the clocks at a specified time or stick with standard time throughout the year. Hawaii and Arizona are the only states who stay on standard time year-round. The U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of DST and all time zones in the U.S. The oversight of time zones was assigned to DOT because time standards are important for many modes of transportation, according to the department's website.
There are solid arguments behind each side of the debate about changing to DST year-round, according to Britannica’s procon.org. Those in favor of it argue DST’s longer daylight hours promote safety (it’s safer to drive in daylight, fewer pedestrians risk being hit by a car in daylight, and fewer street crimes occur in the daylight). Proponents argue longer daylight is good for the economy because longer daylight means more people involved in more activity after work, be it shopping, dining out or playing golf, and they argue this additional outdoor activity is good for physical health.
Opponents of DST, however, argue it’s bad for your health. “Changing sleep patterns, even by one hour, goes against a person’s natural circadian rhythms and has negative consequences for health. One study found that the risk of a heart attack increases 10% the Monday and Tuesday following the spring time change,” procon.org writes. Opponents also argue DST is bad for the economy, but, like with health effects, the arguments seem to focus on the time change itself, not on the long-term adoption of DST. For example, a Utah State University economist calculated that the 10 or so minutes spent moving clocks, watches and other electronic devices forward costs Americans $1.7 billion in lost productivity. According to procon.org, in the week following the spring time change, male suicide rates and workplace accidents increase, and researchers found an increase in cluster headaches and fatigue among workers. “Sleepy Monday” – the day after the spring time change – is one of the most sleep-deprived days of the year, and during that first week of DST there is an increase in “cyber-loafing” (employees wasting time on the internet) because they’re tired, according to Stephanie Pappas of livescience.com.
DST has been “permanently” implemented in the U.S. twice, and both times it was repealed. First it was enacted during World War II, but as the war ended, only 17% of Americans wanted to keep DST year-round. It was also implemented again in the winter of 1973-1974 to conserve fuel during the energy crisis, and again, the majority of people (53%) opposed keeping it once the crisis subsided.
Will another move to year-round DST work this time? Only time will tell.
tional Conference of State Legislatures, states have considered at least 450 bills and resolutions in recent years to establish year-round DST as soon as federal law allows it. Inherent in the debate is whether to enact either permanent standard time or permanent DST. A CBS News poll in March 2022 found that 46% of U.S. residents preferred DST all year round, 33% preferred standard time year-round and 21% were okay continuing to clock switch twice a year.
Daylight saving time (DST) became a national standard in the U.S. in 1966 with the passage of the Uniform Time Act. Currently, states either have to change the clocks at a specified time or stick with standard time throughout the year. Hawaii and Arizona are the only states who stay on standard time year-round. The U.S. Department of Transportation is in charge of DST and all time zones in the U.S. The oversight of time zones was assigned to DOT because time standards are important for many modes of transportation, according to the department's website.
The law specifies that DST begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March (this weekend) and ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November, which will be Nov. 5.
Tuberville joined the effort to make DST permanent last year after hearing from many farmers, educators, seniors and health professionals in Alabama about the positive impacts it would have. The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act on March 15, 2022, but the House of Representatives did not bring it up for a vote before the 117th Congress ended, requiring it to be reintroduced again in the 118th Congress.
“Alabamians have overwhelmingly expressed their support for the Sunshine Protection Act, and I promised them I’d continue pushing to do away with the outdated practice of adjusting our clocks twice a year,” said Tuberville. “It’s time for America to move forward and stop falling back. Congress should listen to the people and make daylight saving time permanent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.