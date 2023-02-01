Downtown bar closes

The Stockade is apparently no more.
Scott and Nikki Chadwick plus a silent partner are left with what remains of the Fort Payne enterprise. According to Nikki Chadwick, a former co-owner no longer involved in the pub allegedly left town unannounced without settling unpaid debts.
The Stockade initially opened last July. The Chadwicks bought into the company last month before things turned sour.
The Chadwicks vow to re-open as soon as they can acquire their own liquor license. They say the business will no longer be named The Stockade, as they want to start over with a clean slate.
"We hope to change the view on this wonderful location on main street," Chadwick says. "We are planning to turn this pub around and make it somewhere to be proud of and enjoy. I love this city and have worked in the bar scene here since 2008. I’m determined to turn this around.”
