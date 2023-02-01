Downtown bar closes

The Stockade is apparently no more.

The Stockade is apparently no more.

Scott and Nikki Chadwick plus a silent partner are left with what remains of the Fort Payne enterprise. According to Nikki Chadwick, a former co-owner no longer involved in the pub allegedly left town unannounced without settling unpaid debts.

