A new study revealed that more than half (56%) of young Alabamians believe they will not achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents. This compares to a national average of 43%.
Also, it appears that many of America’s young people feel they will not be able to fulfill their potential in small towns. In fact, according to the study, nearly half (48%) of them think they need to move to a large city to earn the highest salary possible.
Online course platform Teachable conducted the study in November 2022, surveying 4,800 people ages 18-24 about their expectations when it comes to their future finances.
“Young people in America today have a somewhat pessimistic view of their financial futures,” the study concluded. “Money, and how to get more of it, is clearly a concern for youth today.”
Over half (52%) of survey respondents said they have a side hustle to help boost earnings outside of their current employment. “Side gigs” offer potential for extra earnings, from driving for a rideshare company to delivering groceries to dog walking.
