A new study revealed that more than half (56%) of young Alabamians believe they will not achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents. This compares to a national average of 43%.

Also, it appears that many of America’s young people feel they will not be able to fulfill their potential in small towns. In fact, according to the study, nearly half (48%) of them think they need to move to a large city to earn the highest salary possible.

