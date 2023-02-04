DeKalb Sheriff's Office receives two major grants

Grant will make it possible for the Sheriff's Office to continue staffing the FOP Shooting Range

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden announces his office has received two signifiant grants, one for $150,000 to enhance its Sheriff's Response Team and the other for $125,000 to make up for revenue lost from pistol permit fees being reduced last year and eliminated as of Jan. 1.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded the $150,000 grant to improve public safety by purchasing equipment for the Special Response Team, made up of specially trained and equipped deputies who respond in high-risk situations.

