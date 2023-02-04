DeKalb Sheriff's Office receives two major grants

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden announces his office has received two signifiant grants, one for $150,000 to enhance its Sheriff's Response Team and the other for $125,000 to make up for revenue lost from pistol permit fees being reduced last year and eliminated as of Jan. 1.
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded the $150,000 grant to improve public safety by purchasing equipment for the Special Response Team, made up of specially trained and equipped deputies who respond in high-risk situations.
“Every day, law enforcement officers throughout Alabama put themselves in harm’s way,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to award this grant knowing that this equipment will help task force officers perform their duties safely as they work to save the lives of those put in harm’s way.”
"We're very excited to get that grant," Welden said. "We worked really hard and were one of the only ones who got it."
Welden explains the Sheriff's Response Team, or SRT, is similar to a SWAT team.
"We train regularly to be ready in case of an especially dangerous situation, like serving a high-threat warrant or a hostage situation," he explains. "We will use the funding to buy communications systems, headsets, night vision technology and different varieties of armor."
Welden said his SRT is called upon regularly to assist in Jackson and Cherokee counties, as well as in Dade County, Ga.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Alabama legislature is funding the $125,000 Lost Revenue Pistol Permit Grant to help replace the money lost since gun permit sales were reduced then eliminated with Alabama's new open carry law.
Welden explained that in 2019 the law was changed to lower the cost of a pistol permit from $25 to $15.
"We went from $171,482 in revenue to just $88,000 last year. The funding was cut in half, and this year, since permits are no longer required, we will bring in practically nothing," Welden said.
"This funding is earmarked for important things like school safety, child safety programs, training, canine unit and other vital things.
"We did a lot of hard work to get this," Welden said. "It's been a tough grind applying for the grant, then calling our representatives and senators to ask for support, but we got it done."
Welden said the grant will make it possible for the Sheriff's Office to continue staffing the FOP Shooting Range with a deputy to provide firearms safety training every other Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The gun range, located at the end of 11th Street NW in Fort Payne, is free and open to the public for as long as funding permits. The legislature only approved the grant for three years, but advocates are pushing to make the funding permanent.
