SAM Foundation: Check on family and friends

May is always Mental Health Awareness month, but during these uncertain times, focusing on our mental health and checking on our friends and family has never been more crucial.
“Isolation can lead to mental health challenges we may didn’t even know existed. Those with existing mental health illnesses will more than likely have exacerbated symptoms,” said Nicole Goggans, Alabama program coordinator for the SAM Foundation, which promotes suicide prevention efforts in DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall and five other counties.
To reduce anxiety, she recommends maintaining digital connections with people to overcome feelings of isolation and be a model for others, including children. People should focus on things they can control such as their thoughts and behaviors, letting wisdom and logic guide them instead of being influenced by fear, as happens when people hoard supplies. People should keep the big picture in mind and remember that humankind will survive this pandemic, just as they have past ones.
Goggans said it is also important to control how often a person checks the latest news and remember that the size of news coverage about the pandemic may not equal the size of a threat. She recommended turning to reputable sources for news and avoiding getting information from social media feeds that may be filled with unfounded conspiracy theories and disinformation.
SAM Foundation is taking on the challenge with a couple of upcoming classes to educate everyone on how to prevent a loved one from dying by suicide.
Since meeting in large groups is still not an option at this time, the group has decided to start training people virtually in topics ranging from learning basic “QPR” (Question, Persuade, Refer) to more professional suicide prevention training for mental health providers (AMSR).
In the free classes for QPR training for suicide prevention, participants learn how to ask the question, how to persuade the individual to get the help they need and then where to refer them for help. See their website for details on dates and times.
“SAM Foundation provides this training at no cost to participants to make our communities suicide-safe,” Goggans said. “You never know when you may need to use these life-saving skills, so please take advantage of this opportunity for free education in suicide prevention! Now go call a loved one and check on them.”
A six-hour class for mental health professionals led by Tony Watkins will be held May 22 from 8:30-4:30. This program can be useful for social workers, counselors, psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses and educators. To learn more on managing and assessing suicide risk patients, go register at www.samfound.org. The deadline for registration is Monday, May 18 in order for everyone to receive their materials before the training.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text TALK to 741741. To learn more about the SAM Foundation, visit https://samfound.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.