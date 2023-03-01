The Department of Public Health and the Alabama Medicaid Agency are receiving reports of citizens being contacted at their homes for the purpose of being offered COVID-19 vaccinations at home.
In addition, individuals claiming to be employees of the Medicaid Agency are contacting recipients by phone or in person and offering free COVID-19 testing, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Medicaid Commissioner Stephanie McGee Azar and Marshall warn that this is a scam and anyone who is contacted about an offer for free "in-home" COVID-19 testing or vaccinations should immediately end the contact.
The public is encouraged to report such calls to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-5658 or via email to constituentaffairs@alabamaag.gov.
The DeKalb County Health Department offers COVID-19 testing each Thursday between 1:30-3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 vaccinations and tests are given Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. No appointment is needed. Other providers around the state are vaccinating at this time; you can view a list of other providers using the All Vaccine Providers tab on the Vaccine Clinic Dashboard from https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/Dekalb/index.html. Call 256-845-1931 with questions.
Again, there are no "in-home" tests or vaccines currently being offered.
