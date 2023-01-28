Anna Banks of Fort Payne is competing for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA this weekend. If she wins the event at the Gogue Performing Arts Center in Auburn, she will head to the Miss Teen USA competition this fall.
Banks will compete in three phases: activewear, evening gown and a three-minute interview with the panel of judges.
