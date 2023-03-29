DeKalb students earn bevy of Jr. Beta honors

DeKalb County schools had a strong showing at the Alabama State Junior Beta Convention held in Montgomery in February, bringing home a total of 95 awards and recognitions.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Lyles and the DeKalb County Board of Education members commend the students and teachers for their hard work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.