DeKalb students earn bevy of Jr. Beta honors

DeKalb County schools had a strong showing at the Alabama State Junior Beta Convention held in Montgomery in February, bringing home a total of 95 awards and recognitions.
Superintendent Dr. Wayne Lyles and the DeKalb County Board of Education members commend the students and teachers for their hard work.
Sylvania:
State Vice-President: Jase Kirby
1st Place Campaign Skit
1st Place Performing Arts Variety Act: Colin Parham and Oakley Dupree
1st Place Mixed Media: Asa Pettyjohn
1st Place Onsite Drawing: Henry Tate Talley
1st Place Quilling Elementary: Tenley McKee
1st Place Recyclable Art Junior: Anslee Pettyjohn
2nd Place Elementary Trading Pin
2nd Place Color Photography: Anslee Pettyjohn
3rd Place 4th Grade Spanish: Tenley Talley
3rd Place Jewelry: Riley Cole
3rd Place Language Arts 8th Grade: Emma Rae Sensor
4th Place Quiz Bowl Elementary: Cruz Edmonds, Asa Pettyjohn, Riley Cole, Henry Tate Talley
4th Place Performing Arts Small Group: Oakley Dupree, Aubrey Morgan, Anslee Pettyjohn, Hayden Thomas
4th Place Marketing and Communications: Asa Pettyjohn, Cruz Edmonds, Braylin Blake, Tenley Mckee
4th Place Junior Engineering: Aubrey Blake, Lane Clark, Emma Guffey, McKinley Moses
5th Place 5th Grade Spanish: Lavery Frisbee
5th Place Drawing: Hagen Welden
Premier Performer: Oakley Dupree Convention Growth Award
Henagar:
1st Place Elementary Club Trading Pin
1st Place Elementary Service Learning
2nd Place Songfest
2nd Place Speech: McKenna Mitchell
2nd Place Elementary Banner
3rd Place Junior Club Trading Pin
4th Place Junior Banner
4th Place Elementary Service Learning
4th Place Digital Photography: Cason Ridgeway
5th Place Junior Portfolio
5th Place Sculpture: Carson Ward
5th Place Digital Photography: Carson Ward, Convention Growth Award
Valley Head:
1st Place Mixed Media Junior: Annabelle Gifford
1st Place Painting: Addison Shoults
1st Place Pottery: Addison Shoults
1st Place 5th Grade Science: Addison Shoults
2nd Place 5th Grade Social Studies: Elizabeth Bailey
2nd Place Junior Service Learning
2nd Place Junior Banner
2nd Place Quiz Bowl Junior
2nd Place Elementary Apparel Design
2nd Place Jewelry: Alyana DeSantis
2nd Place 4th Grade Math: Braxtin Meadows
3rd Place Poetry Elementary: Elizabeth Bailey
3rd Place Elementary Banner
3rd Place Black & White Photography: Elizabeth Bailey
3rd Place Fiber Arts: Nelly Rosales
3rd Place Mixed Media: Addison Shoults
4th Place 3-D Elementary
4th Place Elementary Service Learning
4th Place 6th Grade Science: Maddie Hamidian
4th Place Poetry Junior: Annabelle Gifford
4th Place Color Photography: Addison Shoults
4th Place Musicology Junior
5th Place Jewelry: Darryn Battles
5th Place Musicology Elementary
5th Place Woodworking Elementary: Kenneth Taylor
5th Place Woodworking Junior: Aubree Price
5th Place Onsite Painting: Adyson Hughes
5th Place Quilling Junior: Kylah Ogle
Ider:
1st Place Performing Arts Duo- Junior
1st Place Performing Arts Instrumental- Elementary
1st Place Quilling Junior: Bailey Smalley
1st Place Recyclable Art Elementary: Kaislee York
2nd Place Performing Arts Elementary Small Group
3rd Place Quilling Elementary: Aleah Holley
3rd Place Language Arts 5th Grade: Brinlee Taylor
3rd Place Living Literature Junior
3rd Place Onsite Drawing: Hudson Thompson
4th Place 4th Grade Social Studies: Jaxon Phillips
5th Place Elementary Apparel Design: Trinity Welden
5th Place Creative Writing: Addison Brockus
5th Place Hand Drawn Anime: Eli Wilbanks
5th Place 4th Grade Math: Paislee Brockus
5th Place Mixed Media Junior: Brynlee McGaugh
Premier Performers: Kelbi Watkins & Alexa Brown Convention Growth Award
Geraldine:
1st Place Performing Arts Large Group
2nd Place Elementary Songfest
2nd Place 4th Grade Language Arts: Saylor Westbrook
3rd Place Digital Art: Kennedy Mayfield
4th Place Pottery: Bryleigh Hill
2nd Place 4th Grade Social Studies: Graham Jordon
5th Place Language Arts 5th Grade: Sarah Chandler
5th Place 6th Grade Social Studies: Gabryel Lewis
Plainview:
1st Place Pottery: Jadie Lindsey
1st Place Engineering: Billy Horton, Cain Armstrong, Connor Noles, Sawyer Stone, Hayden Subias
2nd Place: Campaign Skit
2nd Place Pottery: Aubrie Hiett
2nd Place 7th Grade Science: Sam Willmon
3rd Place Creative Writing: Ivee Bell
Convention Growth Award
Ruhama received two awards, including:
2nd Place Onsite Drawing: Alyssa Banther
5th Place Mixed Media Junior: Leah Hood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.