Wallace State Community College is reminding students that the deadline to apply for scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year is quickly approaching. The scholarships are available to students in all majors and are designed to help cover the cost of tuition and other expenses.

To be considered for a scholarship, students must apply by Feb. 15. The application can be found on the Wallace State at www.wallacestate.edu/financial-aid.

