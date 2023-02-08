Wallace State Community College is reminding students that the deadline to apply for scholarships for the upcoming 2023-2024 academic year is quickly approaching. The scholarships are available to students in all majors and are designed to help cover the cost of tuition and other expenses.
“Not only do scholarships reward outstanding achievement, but they also help to cover the cost of higher education, which can be a burden for many students and their families,” said Dr. Vicki Karolewics, President of Wallace State Community College. “That’s why we are committed to providing scholarships to help make a college education more affordable.”
Scholarships will be awarded on a competitive basis and requirements that vary by scholarship. Available scholarships include Presidential Scholarships, Academic Excellence Scholarships, Leadership Scholarships, Fine and Performing Arts Scholarships, Allied Health and Nursing Scholarships, and Career Technical Scholarships.
A student can apply for more than one of the above-mentioned scholarships, but only one can be awarded per student. Along with applying for a scholarship, students should complete a FAFSA for the 2023-2024 academic year, apply to the college and submit transcripts before a scholarship can be awarded.
Separately, the Wallace State Future Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships they distribute. Applications will be accepted through March 3 at www.wsccfuturefoundation.org. The Future Foundation is the steward for more than 150 scholarships and awarded over $300,000 in scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. For more information visit the Future Foundation web page or call 256.352.8046.
