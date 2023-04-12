Earthfest 2023 set for April 22

On Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22, the JSU Field School will host their Earthfest 2023 celebration at the JSU Little River Canyon Center.
Events include free yoga, guided hikes, crafts, live animal programs and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Heather L. Montgomery, author of “Little Monsters of the Ocean,” will be featured. Montgomery is known for her skill of using “yuck-appeal” to engage young readers. She also authored the 2019 Orbis Pictus recommended book, “Something Rotten: A Fresh Look at Roadkill” and the 2022 recommended “What’s in Your Pocket?”
Girls Who Hike Alabama will be there to provide an opportunity for women of all ages and skill levels to get outdoors.
Also featured will be Valley Head Ag & the Bee Lab, Miss Magnolias Moxie, Little River Water Keepers, Alabama Herpetological Society, Drive Electric Alabama, JSU Geology Club, Desoto State Park and Keep Alabama Beautiful.
Food vendors, Blue Jug of Fort Payne and Mobile Munchies will offer refreshments for sale.
Later that evening at 6 p.m., the “Rock the Canyon” concert will be opened by David Sanford, followed by the Jess Goggans Band on the Canyon Center stage.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. Lawn chairs and coolers are permitted. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Students can purchase tickets for $15 and kids 12 and under are free. Advance tickets can be purchased by scanning the QR code on the flyer or the JSU website under the Little River Canyon Center, Canyon Concerts.
