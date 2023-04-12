Earthfest 2023 set for April 22

On Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22, the JSU Field School will host their Earthfest 2023 celebration at the JSU Little River Canyon Center.

Events include free yoga, guided hikes, crafts, live animal programs and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

