Alabama awarded 'billionaire plaque' from Pandora for two billion streams

Alabama co-founders Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry were presented with the Pandora Billionaire Plaque by opening act Scotty McCreery during their Dec. 9 show in Roanoke, Va. The honor commemorates over two billion streams of their songs on the streaming service Pandora.

"The Pandora plaque was a nice surprise," said Gentry. "We thought a million plays was a very big deal but two billion plays of our songs puts it over the top."

