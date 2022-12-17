Alabama awarded 'billionaire plaque' from Pandora for two billion streams

On Dec. 9 at the Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, Va., Alabama founding members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry were interrupted mid-show by opening act Scotty McCreery who presented them with the Pandora Billionaire plaque. The honor commemorates over two billion Alabama streams on the streaming service.
"The Pandora plaque was a nice surprise," said Gentry. "We thought a million plays was a very big deal but two billion plays of our songs puts it over the top."
"We are so thankful to our fans and listeners for playing our music for over 50 years," added Owen.
"Two billion is a big number. That means they like our music and want to hear it again and again. Thank you Pandora for the award."
McCreery, a previous recipient of the Pandora Billionaire plaque, was thrilled to make the presentation.
“I’ve been a fan of Alabama all my life," he said "It was an honor to open for them in Roanoke and then present the Pandora Billionaire plaque to Randy and Teddy later that night. It doesn’t get better than Alabama.”
Their music will now be played on Pandora's Country Billionaires station.
Alabama has sold 80 million albums and charted 43 No. 1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music. They were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.
Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary technology.
