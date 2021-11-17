Little River Canyon National Preserve is excited to announce that free Ranger-led hikes will be offered on Saturdays for rest of the month of November. Park rangers will start these hikes 10 a.m.. Topics of these programs will range from the river ecosystems and how canyons are formed to how to safely recreate in the wild waters of the Little River.
Ranger-led hikes will include a variety of trails, trail lengths, difficulties, and topics being featured. Participants need to bring water and sturdy, close-toed shoes. Reservations are not required, and the programs will be weather-dependent.
Schedule of Programs and Hikes
Nature Hikes: All start at 10 a.m. CST
• Nov. 13 -Little Falls Nature Hike - 2 hours - 1 ½ Miles – Moderate
During the fall months, the animal and plant life of Little River is getting ready for winter. Come out too Little Falls trail to take in the beautiful fall color and learn why rivers are so important and how they can chisel canyons out of the earth. Meet at Little River Falls parking lot off of State Route 35 underneath the pavilion.
• Nov. 20 -Beaver Pond Nature Hike- 2 hours- 1 ½ Miles- Nonstrenuous
As winter draws near the fall forest is in a period of hurried transition. The trees are at their peak color and the animals are gathering all of the last-minute nutrients they can find. Come out to Beaver Pond Trail and learn about why trees change color then lose their leaves and why Beaver Pond is slowly becoming a marsh instead of a pond.
Meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.
• Nov. 27 -Eberhart Trail Nature Hike – 2 Hours – 1 ½ miles - Strenuous
Take a challenging hike with a ranger down Eberhart Trail to the bottom of the canyon. On this hike participants will learn about historical visitors to the canyon from multiple periods of history. What drew these visitors to canyon and the lasting effect they had on the canyon itself?
Meet at Eberhart Point Overlook on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.
For more information, please contact the Interpretation Office at (256) 845-9605 or go to nps.gov/liri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.