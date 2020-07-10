Candidates who have qualified (as of July 10) for the Fort Payne City Council election:
• Brian Baine (for Mayor)
• Jamie Fleming
• Wade Hill
• Kerry Jones
• Charlene Magbie
• Diego Reynosa
• Angie Shugart
• Leslie Vaughn
• Walter Watson
• Neal Wooten
• Johnny Eberhart
• Randall Ham
• Phillip Smith
(Source: Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker)
Candidates who have qualified (as of July 10) for the Rainsville City Council election:
• Rodger Lingerfelt (for Mayor)
• Monk Blevins (Place One)
• Bejan Taheri (Place Two)
• Ricky Byrum (Place Three)
• Brandon Freeman (Place Four)
• Derek Rosson (Place Five)
(Source: Rainsville City Clerk Kelly Frazier)
The last day, by 5 p.m., to qualify to run in the elections is July 21, 2020. The last day for a voter to apply for a regular absentee ballot is August 20.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 25.
Candidates can announce in The Times-Journal. These announcements appear in the lower quarter of the front page to ensure similar placement for all candidates who reach out to us. Announcements should include a head and shoulders photo of the candidate and contain a word count of no more than 500 words describing who the candidate is and the office sought. These can be delivered in person to The Times-Journal office or emailed to emily.kirby@times-journal.com. To learn more about advertising, call Advertising Director Linda Stiefel at (256) 304-0061 or email lstiefel@times-journal.com.
