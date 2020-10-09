I-59 southbound paving to start Oct. 13

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that contractor Wiregrass Construction will begin outside shoulder leveling on Interstate 59 southbound from Alabama 35 in Fort Payne to north of the U.S. 11 overpass on Tuesday, Oct. 13, weather permitting.
The contractor has 60 calendar days to complete the project.
This will impact local motorists over several weeks.
Work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with possible weekend work as well.
Motorists are advised to expect single-lane closures on I-59 southbound.
State troopers will assist with traffic control.
Please reduce speed in the work zone and be prepared to merge. Please drive with caution.
The improvements to the southbound roadway are in preparation for a major project, anticipated to begin next year, to completely reconstruct about eight miles of the northbound roadway from Alabama 35 to north of the U.S. 11 overpass.
