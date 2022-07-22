Fort Payne cleans up its act

Sanitation Director Patrick Dunne gave a presentation at Thursday's work session detailing specific eyesores throughout the city and the improvements that are happening with greater public awareness of how to properly dispose of waste and discourage abuse of taxpayer resources.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said signs left on piles of rubbish are making a difference.

“Some people are not comfortable with the signs, but it gives citizens a chance, if there’s an issue, to reach out to our Sanitation Department so we can tell them why something has not been picked up. It’s an opportunity to speak one-on-one. It’s not always a pile that has to be paid for [to haul away for disposal]. Sometimes it may be a pile that’s on top of a gas line or there’s a power line there that they can’t get to the pile of stuff. The signs are working,” Baine said.

