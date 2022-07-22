Fort Payne cleans up its act

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said signs left on piles of rubbish are making a difference.
“Some people are not comfortable with the signs, but it gives citizens a chance, if there’s an issue, to reach out to our Sanitation Department so we can tell them why something has not been picked up. It’s an opportunity to speak one-on-one. It’s not always a pile that has to be paid for [to haul away for disposal]. Sometimes it may be a pile that’s on top of a gas line or there’s a power line there that they can’t get to the pile of stuff. The signs are working,” Baine said.
He said the Sanitation Department has been working very hard to get all of the brush and rubbish picked up, despite that department having 11 employees out on a single day.
“Trying to keep everyone well and not have broken limbs. I think they are doing a really good job in getting that done.”
Sanitation Director Patrick Dunne gave a presentation at a Thursday work session where he detailed problem areas.
Both Baine and Dunne stressed that they are simply enforcing ordinances that already exist. The recent addition of an ordinance enforcement officer is giving them mechanisms for forcing compliance.
"There's now less rubbish on the streets than there has been in a couple of years," Dunne said. "People just didn't know what they need to do in some instances, so this is re-educating them on the policies."
The signs are also reducing confusion between sanitation and public works, which perform different functions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.