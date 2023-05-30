Jacksonville State University’s Little River Canyon Center is celebrating the 10th annual Bluegrass on the Rim (BGOTR) Saturday, June 10.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 each through the center website or the day of the show for $30. The event will be outdoors, under the stars, so please bring your own chair and/or blanket.
Once again, BGOTR will feature performances from one of our all-time favorite bluegrass bands, Foggy Hollow Review and for the first time, we are happy to welcome Cottonmouth Creek to the Canyon Center stage.
Gary Waldrep will close out the show with his legendary clawhammer banjo and pure bluegrass sound.
Shine’s BBQ will be on-site serving up some of the best BBQ around so come hungry. Cash and cards are accepted. Coolers and leashed pets welcome.
“We are excited to host the 10th annual Bluegrass on the Rim,” said Sales & Services Manager, Anna Lindsey. “Ticket sales are trending well above average, so get yours early!”
“There’s nothing better than friends and family on a summer evening, listening to Bluegrass on the Rim!” said Pete Conroy, Canyon Center director. “It’s an annual tradition, rich with the best music, food and memories, not to be forgotten.”
Tickets can be purchased now via the website www.jsu.edu/epic/canyonconcerts/
Gary Waldrep was born in Alabama, a state that has given birth to some of the most original acts in music history. It is no wonder that at a young age, he found himself surrounded by traditional music being played by his family, and the folks in the community up on Sand Mountain.
He quickly fell in love with the sound of the banjo, especially the clawhammer, or rappin' style and he's never looked back. The secret to that style was handed down to him by an old master musician on Sand Mountain, Arthur Kirkendall.
His dedication to preserving and performing the traditional sounds of the clawhammer banjo brought him the "The Old Time Player of the Year' award by the Society of Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America two years in a row.
He was also featured in the documentary, "Music in their Bones", which aired on the Emmy award winning PBS TV series "Independent Lens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.