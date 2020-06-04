unday, May 31, has claimed the life of a Guntersville woman. Brianna Alexus Vaughn, 21, was killed when the 2001 Infiniti she was driving crossed the centerline on Alabama Highway 69 and struck a 1998 GMC Envoy. Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was injured and transported to Marshal North Hospital. The crash occurred two miles south of Arab. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.