unday, May 31, has claimed the life of a Guntersville woman. Brianna Alexus Vaughn, 21, was killed when the 2001 Infiniti she was driving crossed the centerline on Alabama Highway 69 and struck a 1998 GMC Envoy. Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was injured and transported to Marshal North Hospital. The crash occurred two miles south of Arab. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Marshall County woman killed in two-vehicle crash
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
