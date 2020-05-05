The Fort Payne Fire Department announced a county-wide burn ban this week via its Facebook page.
The Burn Ban for DeKalb County began Friday and will extend to October 31, 2020.
“This burn ban is issued by Alabama Dept. of Environmental Management,” the post read. “The public can still have a campfire/cooking fire unless the county is under drought conditions.”
According to a released statement from ADEM, non-agricultural burns are not allowed during May, June, July, August, September and October. Counties under the ban include Baldwin, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Mobile, Montogomery, Morgan, Russell, Shelby and Talladega.
The Alabama Forestry Commission does not issue burn permits for miscellaneous burns or for land clearing in these counties in these months. Burn permits may only be issued for: (1) wildlife, (2) hardwood control, (3) other understory, (4) piled debris (for silvicultural site prep only), (5) scattered debris, and (6) agriculture.
ADEM administers all major federal environmental laws, including the Clean Air, Clean Water and Safe Drinking Water acts and federal solid and hazardous waste laws, according to http://www.adem.state.al.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.