Numerous stolen items have been recovered near Ider, including antique furniture and live turkeys.
Several months ago, DeKalb County deputies discovered a burned boat near Ider. The boat was found to be stolen out of Jackson County. Following this discovery, a tip was received that the boat’s motor and trailer were at a nearby residence on County Road 713.
While investigating the tip, investigators with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator with the Henagar Police Department working with the DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Ider Police Department made contact with a subject who was a suspect in the theft near the residence. The investigation led to the residence where the trailer was located.
After searching the residence, antique furniture that had been stolen in a burglary on County Road 108 between Rainsville and Sylvania was also found.
Also inside the residence was a stove and two air conditioning units that were stolen from County Road 762 near Henagar. Outside the residence, there was an enclosure with multiple live turkeys inside. The turkeys were reported stolen from another residence on Highway 40 in Henagar.
The enclosure containing the turkeys was also reported stolen from yet another residence on County Road 762.
Additional local charges are pending regarding the thefts in Henagar.
“We were happy to be able to recover these items for the owner,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “It’s sad that some people spend their time stealing instead of earning an honest living.”
Jonathan Thomas Howell, 42, of Ider, and Glenn Ray Carter, 58, of Henagar, were both arrested and charged with theft of property 1st, burglary 3rd degree, and receiving stolen property 1st degree. Howell also received an additional charge of receiving stolen property 3rd degree, and Carter another charge of receiving stolen property 4th degree.
“Such close cooperation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, local departments and adjoining agencies helped greatly in solving these thefts,” Welden said. “We enjoy a really good working relationship with the Henagar and Ider Police Departments, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. I’d like to thank our deputies and all investigators involved. God bless.”
