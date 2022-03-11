Rainsville plans to expand Freedom Fest stage

The Rainsville City Council on Monday night approved an expansion to the stage utilized for the annual Freedom Fest located at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
Councilman Brandon Freeman said due to the probability of rain at some point almost every year during the festival, they’ve discussed expanding the stage to accommodate musical acts.
“We are looking at doing an 18x66 feet expansion to the front of the stage to keep everybody’s equipment dry,” he said. “I can think of maybe one time where it didn’t rain at some point in time during the festival.”
The council approved utilizing Jimmy Traylor Construction for the expansion at the cost of $45,750.
Freeman said the addition would be completed in time for the 2022 Freedom Fest.
The council also announced the city’s annual spring cleanup begins on Monday, May 2, through Saturday, May 28.
The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind city hall for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge.
Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Lingerfelt gave a brief update on the Chavies Road culvert project, stating that although work was scheduled to begin a few weeks ago, the steel did not come in.
He said Gillespie Construction, LLC believed the material would come in time for them to begin working Monday, Mar. 14.
“Hopefully it will and they’ll get started on it,” said Lingerfelt. “We got the bid coming in on the road part of the project next week. Those will be ready to present to the council at the next meeting.”
Rainsville Library Director Sarah Cruze announced the library recently received three portable hotspot devices through the state library.
“It allows our patrons to check [a hotspot] out a week at a time and get internet access at home,” she said. “Right now, that’s free for us until that grant money runs out.”
Cruze also took the opportunity to recognize DeKalb County’s junior Beta Clubs, who recently excelled at the 32nd Annual Alabama Junior Beta Club Convention in Birmingham.
The councilmen also took the opportunity to congratulate the Plainview High School varsity boys basketball team for their 3A state championship, the Plainview High School varsity girls basketball team for advancing to the Final Four, Cornerstone Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team who claimed the Alabama Christian Athletic Association Division II state championship, the Plainview High School Fishing team their continued efforts as the season progresses and all the area teams who participated in the AHSAA Final Four.
The council also:
• approved to discontinue the filtered water service in the city departments.
• accepted Jeremy Land’s resignation from the Rainsville Police Department effective 03-02-2022.
• approved the travel/training request from Josh Wilson of the Rainsville Police Department to Jacksonville State University in April.
• approved moving a street light on 935 Everett Road from private property onto the right away.
• approved the maintenance and repairs for the lobby of the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center at the cost of $2500.
• approved the light bar repair of Engine 1 of the Rainsville Fire Department at the cost of $2300.
• approved the following travel/training request for the Rainsville Fire Department: Thomas Blizzard, Joey Walden, Jake McClung and Matthew Cooley.
• approved the purchase of a tractor from Boykin Tractor Co. Inc. for the Rainsville Sewer Department at the cost of $33,125 paid for out of the wastewater treatment plant funds to replace the current 1991 model.
Counsilman Bejan Taheri was absent from Monday night’s council meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Mar. 21, 2022, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
