Rotary hosts ‘A Little Something Extra Ice Cream’ founder

On May 4, Rotarian Jason Sherrill hosted Michelle Norwood, founder and owner of “A Little Something Extra Ice Cream.” Michelle explained how her vision of a mobile ice cream truck, created as a job opportunity for her son, Hunter, became a reality and blessing for him as he developed through life with Down Syndrome. Her company is now honored to train and employ many other amazing people with intellectual and physical exceptionalities. The ice cream truck is used to teach social skills, life skills and employment skills for “our amazing workers.”
A Little Something Extra’s ice cream truck is an innovative way to teach awareness, acceptance and the value of diversity while adding a great sense of happiness and satisfaction to their customers.
Make plans now to bring A Little Something Extra to your company picnics, employee appreciation or customer loyalty events, church events, day cares, birthday parties, and more! Choose from their full menu or an abbreviated version; they have a plan that’s right for you. For more information visit: https://alittlesomethingextraicecream.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.