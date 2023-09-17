Council president talks about state of the city

As the City of Fort Payne approaches the end of the fiscal year, council president Walter Watson says the city is heading in the right direction in terms of its finances.
“We’re building to a place where I could say we are financially strong,” Watson said. “We’re heading in the right direction to make it financially strong.”
For Watson, financial strength will mean departments are funded and that the city has money in reserve to deal with the unexpected.
Some of the city’s services are just that, services. Law enforcement and fire protection don’t generate revenue, and must be funded out of sales tax revenue, he explained. Some other city departments bring in some revenue, but not enough to fully fund themselves.
There are departments that should pay their own way.
“Understanding all those pieces, sanitation is self-sustaining by the rate that residents pay,” Watson said. It’s run, he said, like the Fort Payne Improvement Authority, the DC Gas Board or the water board.
“By definition, they are supposed to fund themselves,” he said. “We’re working on that.”
Working toward the self-sustenance has required some increases – something nobody like to see. But Watson said it’s necessary to maintain the department’s fleet and other expenses.
Watson said his vision is that there be enough reserve “to take care of it if the truck tears up.”
“So when you ask about the state of the city, I’m looking at how well are we planning for the reserve,” Watson said.
“The thing I think about a lot is the state of the world, of the United States. What will trickle down? The advent of AI for our industries, the different currencies … they are playing with,” he
said. “How will that affect Fort Payne? We can’t be behind the ball. We have to be ready for that.
“Fort Payne is OK, but you can’t stop at OK,” Watson said. Exceeding OK requires longer-termplanning, and the understanding that getting some projects in play will take longer than a single term of office.
“You have to go to sustainability,” he said. “That’s where my mind constantly goes, because I live here.
“It’s educating the body that elects to understand, here’s the direction we have the city going in now. When you elect your next team, be sure they understand the direction it’s going and don’t let them do things to make it digress.”
City leaders need to have a plan, and make voters understand, “if you want to keep the town moving forward, here’s a plan. Don’t scrap the plan,
because then you have to make another one.”
Watson said that’s one of his challenges when he talks to different people, to explain to them that they shouldn’t put someone in office who is going to say “oh, we can’t get it.
“Because, yes, we can,” he said. “You just have to get busy, you have to stay in their faces, you have to take your vacation time to go to Washington. You have to be in Montgomery. You have to go to these places and be in their faces. It’s a lot of behind the scenes work.”
An example of that is the long-needed railroad overpass and safety improvements to Joe’s Truck Stop.
“We have the data -- which is big when you go to federal and state representatives,” Watson said, to prove the safety issues there. The numbers of crashes that have happened, and the number of fatalities in those crashes.
“It’s big. It was big enough to get us a $1 million grant for the study for the overpass/eliminating the hazards at Joe’s Truck Stop.”
That funding, he said, is a done deal, and the project is moving into the study phase now.
A potential issue is the displacement of low-income homes. Watson said a potential route would affect some low-income areas, and if people are displaced, they have to find somewhere for people to go; to determine if there is any low-income housing available for them. If not, he said, “you have to upgrade them.”
Watson said the idea is to try to direct the project against the edge of the mountain to bypass as many homes as possible.
In routing the project historic property must be taken into account. Manitou Cave is in one of the areas, and it is definitely a historic site. “They wouldn’t want to do anything to disrupt that.”
Those projects will take long-term work after the study is done.
Watson updated some other projects. Boom Days – the city’s annual festival to celebrate the heritage of the city and show residents and visitors two days of great music, food, and vendors – is underway.
“That committee is awesome,” Watson said of the organizing team. “It’s made up of different individuals in the town, some who’ve been on the city council before, some council members --- movers and shakers, They are constantly saying hey, we did this last year, how can we make it better next year.”
Boom Days is good, he said, and the city is looking forward to June Jam 2024. The band Alabama revived the summer music festival this year, after a 26 year hiatus, and recently announced a June 1, 2024 date for the next benefit concert.
For the city and local merchants, the benefits of June Jam and Boom Days come from the money visitors spend and the sales tax they pay while in the city.
Work continues on the city’s soccer fields, he said, with turf being places, and good lighting and a good concession stand area. “This year we’re hoping to get the kids on the soccer fields.
“That’ll be a great place,” Watson said, “and that’s a revenue generator.” There will be two or three fields at one location, with others at other sites. He said recreation director Brant Middlebrooks is doing a great job overseeing it, finding fields that will be needed to bring in tournaments. “He’s telling us what is needed. We’re in the process of slowly putting the puzzle together.
With all the sports offered through the recreation department, including baseball, softball, and soccer, the city is looking at other places in the area, the hospital and another site, for pickleball courts, and other things people can enjoy.
“We understand that we’re tourism-based so we’re trying to capitalize on the people who come through the area, so they can have something to do while they are here,” Watson said.
