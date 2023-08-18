Cornerstone, NACC partner for dual enrollment classes

Cornerstone Christian Academy proudly announced a partnership with Northeast Alabama Community College that will allow CCA student the opportunity to earn college credit while in high school with dual enrollment classes.
Starting this fall, CCA students will be able to take HVAC and electrical classes on the academy’s campus.
Thanks to NACC’s support, a state-of-the-art mobile lab will be provided to bring training in these two high-demand career options directly to CCA students.
CCA alumni were on campus recently as students received a hands-on experience with the new classes offered within the building construction program.
“A huge shoutout and heartfelt thanks go to NACC for making this collaboration possible,” a press release from Cornerstone said.
“We are truly grateful for this exceptional opportunity to prepare our students for successful futures.”
The school celebrated “this fantastic partnership that will undoubtedly empower our students to thrive in their chosen fields.”
