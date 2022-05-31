DeKalb County Farmers Market opening Friday

The DeKalb County Farmers Market begins its 2022 season on Friday, June 3, from 3 p.m. until supplies last at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
For more than 40 years, DeKalb County Farmers Market has been a direct-marketing venue for local farmers to bring vitality and products to local communities.
Looking forward to opening day, DeKalb County Farmers Market Board President Grady Dalton said, “I have all my growers coming back and we have four new ones this year.”
The market features farmers from across the county, offering locally grown products at the peak of freshness.
Dalton expects six to seven growers as the market kickstarts its new season.
"We are going to have squash, cucumbers, cabbages, onions and green tomatoes,” he said. “We’ll also have two meat vendors this year.”
Returning this year will also be Henagar grower, who will have various frozen meats available along with another new meat vendor.
“We’ll have a gentleman with honey, two others with turnip greens and two new ladies coming with baked goods,” said Dalton.
The DeKalb County Farmers Market is certified to receive Alabama Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) coupons and opens at 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
As the season progresses, Dalton said the amount of harvest and vendors typically increases, and
shoppers can look forward to a variety of other products.
The venue accommodates a large number of growers with plenty of room to set up and for shoppers to shop under the pavilion.
Dalton encourages residents to come out and buy fresh quality products while supporting local farmers.
Buying directly from farmers gives them a better return for their products and provides local growers with a fighting chance in today's globalized economy.
To participate, a grower needs to go to the DeKalb County Extension Office at 500 Grand Ave. SW, Suite 300 in Fort Payne and obtain a permit with a list of what the grower plans to sell.
For additional information, contact DeKalb County Farmers Market Board President Grady Dalton at 256-657-4956. If he is not available, leave a brief message and he will get back to you as soon as possible.
