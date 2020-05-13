Fort Payne Parks & Recreation has instituted the following in accordance with the latest order from Governor Kay Ivy and the Alabama Department of Public Health:
Wills Valley Recreation Center will open to the public May 13th.
– Operating hours: WVRC will be closing one hour earlier than normal and will be closed on Sundays to allow for extra cleaning/sanitizing.
Areas remaining closed - In accordance with the ADPH Health Order the following areas will remain closed:
• Locker Rooms, Steam Room, Showers and Sauna
• Water Fountains/Self-Serve Water Stations
• Tot Watch
• Basketball Court & Racquetball Court
• Martial Arts Room/Taekwondo Classes
Capacity restrictions - In addition, the following areas will be under occupancy restrictions AND all persons must keep at least 6 feet between them:
• Group Fitness – 14 people per class
• Cardio Area (treadmills, stair steppers, etc.) – 7 people
• Weight Room – 5 people
• Track – 15 people
• Lobby – no congregating in lobby.
• DeSoto Golf Course – open to the public
Parks, Playgrounds, Open Spaces, Athletic Fields, Splash Pad – Are closed to the public until further notice.
This is certainly a fluid situation, and we appreciate your readiness for adjustment. We will announce any changes to our operations, hours, programs and/or athletics via social media – Please follow us on Facebook.
Adjustments may be made as deemed by Alabama Department of Public Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama State Department of Education, and the Governor’s Task Force.
