The Little River Arts Council is sponsoring a 2019 Summer Music Series hosted by DeSoto State Park on July 13.
Little River Arts Council President Bill Rutledge said this is approximately the fourth year they have held this event.
The concert will be held at the DeSoto State Park CCC Pavilion picnic area from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Little River Arts Council Vice President Cynthia Stinson said the Summer Music Series is made possible in part through a grant from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
According to Rutledge, this event is free and is open to everyone and is suitable for both kids and adults alike.
“There is no admission charge, but we take donations, and we will also be selling our T-shirts,” Rutledge said.
Rutledge said they had two of their biggest crowds of around 250 to 300 people at the last two events they held.
“This one coming up this weekend is a Jazz duo out of Chattanooga,” said Stinson.
This concert will be the third performance in this year’s Summer Music Series with Kathy Veazy and John Rawlston of Chattanooga, Tennessee taking the stage.
According to officials, each venue features “make art” tables for kids and adults who would like to participate in creating their pieces of art to carry home.
Rutledge said the group is expanding out of Mentone as of recently and they believe the different venues, such as the Rotary Pavilion in downtown Fort Payne and the state park will be the right places for local residents to join.
Following this concert are two other upcoming shows to look forward to.
“At our next two events we will have a catfish dinner,” Rutledge said.
According to Stinson, the fish fry will start at 5 p.m. and plates are $10 each.
On August 3, at the Linger Longer Pavilion, behind the Mentone Inn, Sistren is set to take the stage.
Sistren is an all-girl band out of Chattanooga that will perform at 7 p.m.
Closing the Summer Music Series concerts on September 7 will be Microwave Dave and the Nukes, a band out of Huntsville, at the Linger Longer Pavilion.
Stinson said, like previous events, the fish fry will start at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the musical performance of Microwave Dave and the Nukes.
According to Rutledge, the Little River Arts Council sponsors have a variety of events throughout the year, including the Annual Tour Our Homes, artist studios and different projects.
Stinson said these events are made possible by a grant that they have to match every year from which they book events from May until September.
The Little River Arts Council is a non-profit organization in the Mentone area.
Rutledge said they give people a chance to join the Little River Arts group during these events.
According to the littleriverartscouncil.org, the Little River Arts Council goal is to encourage individual creativity and to broaden community participation, appreciation and support for the visual, performing and literary arts.
For information on Little River Arts Council, upcoming events or to become a member or a patron, visit their website at littlerivercouncil.org or Facebook at LittleRiverArts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.