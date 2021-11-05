Ethan Rogers apprehended in Pisgah

Agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit collaborated with the Jackson County Narcotics and Interdiction Unit after receiving information on the whereabouts of Ethan Rogers, 32, of Fort Payne.
Rogers had been staying at a residence on County Road 127 in the Pisgah area with Harley Danielle Turner, 26, of Pisgah.
Both Rogers and Turner were taken into custody with no further incident, both charged with Burglary 3rd.
“I would like to thank the public in their help in locating this subject,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Also, I would like to thank the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit and the Jackson County Narcotics Unit for your diligence and dedication in everything that you do.”
