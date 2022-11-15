A State of the State address is scheduled for Nov. 29 at Northeast Alabama Community College.
Every year the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce partners with area organizations to bring the Northeast Region of Alabama this informative update.
In partnership with the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce and Henagar Chamber of Commerce, the meeting will begin at 7:30 a.m. with a light breakfast, sponsored by Scottsboro Electric Power Board and Scottsboro Water Sewer & Gas in the gymnasium on the main campus.
The briefing will include Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, representing State District 8 and Senator Andrew Jones, R-Centre, representing State District 10, as well as state representatives Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, representing House District 24, Mike Kirkland, R-Scottsboro, representing House District 23, and Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, representing House District 39.
Ledbetter, in particular, will have some insightful comments given his new authority after the House GOP caucus decided last week to choose him as the next Speaker.
In that role, he will be in a position to refers bills to their committees of jurisdiction, appoint all committees and their subcommittees and designate who becomes chairs and vice-chairs.
Ledbetter, who currently serves as House Majority Leader, was re-elected without opposition last week after defeating Primary challenger Don Stout in the local GOP Primary.
In a Facebook post, Ledbetter wrote, "Thank you to the people of District 24 for electing me to serve you for the next four years. It's truly been an honor to work on your behalf the last eight years and I am looking forward to continuing to better DeKalb County and our state."
Ledbetter spoke Saturday to local GOP members during a breakfast meeting at Cattle Stampede.
Ledbetter, Kirkand and Shaver will serve in their positions until at least 2026. Livingston and Jones were also re-elected last week without opposition. Alabama's state legislators assume office the day following their election.
Alabama has a Republican trifecta, meaning the Republican Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the state legislature. Ledbetter has a super-majority of 73 lawmakers in his caucus out of 105 total members.
One area of focus that Ledbetter is expected to address is the need to support mental health in the state following a pandemic and economic uncertainty.
The annual address is part of the Public Policy and Advocacy Initiative on behalf of the Mountain Lake’s Chamber of Commerce.
The event is free to attend, but registration is requested by calling the Chamber at (256) 259-5500 or registering online at https://business.mountainlakeschamberofcommerce.com/events/details/annual-state-of-the-state-address-2020.
