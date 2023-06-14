Langston man killed in crash Friday

Fort Payne police have made public the name of the man killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Glenn Boulevard SW at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue.
Carl Lavonne Williams, 83, of Langston, died in the crash that occurred about 10:38 a.m. Friday, according to Capt. David Barnes.
