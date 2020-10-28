Toys for Tots places donation boxes across DeKalb

Below is a list of Marine Toys for Tots toy drop boxes that have been placed in DeKalb County. This list will be updated daily online at fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org.
The organization only accepts new toys in original packaging. [No edibles or toys that resemble real weapons.]
Adamsburg:
• The Market at TRM @ 5053 Co. Rd. 255, Fort Payne, 35967
Dogtown:
• Akins Furniture
• Woodys Family Grill
Fort Payne:
• Alabama Fan Club [starting November 1]
• Big Lots @ South Y on Hwy. 35
• DTPM
• DeSoto Country Club
• First State Bank North @ North Y
• Fort Payne High School
• Kilgore Express Pharmacy North - @ North Y
• Krystal
• Landers McClarty Ford
• McDonald’s
• Suite K Salon & Spa - 2201 Gault Ave N - across from Stevi B’s
• Tranquil Breeze Massage Therapy - 400 1st St E - just east of FP Post Office
• Walgreens South - corner of Medical Center Drive & Hwy 35
• Wills Creek RV Park Office - Airport Road across from The Children’s Place
Geraldine:
• Liberty Bank
Rainsville:
• Edward Jones Investments, 229 Main St W Suite A - near Burger King
• McDonald’s
• R.T.I.
• Rainsville Community Church - 190 Mountain View Dr., Fort Payne, 35968
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County is also implementing a new strategy to still accept toy donations for the 2020 campaign.
To ensure the safety of both parties, an Event Registry has been created on walmart.com that allows donations to be selected and paid for online and then shipped directly to local Toys for Tots organizers.
The link includes a 17-page list of the most requested toys in DeKalb County, AL, excluding Roblox figures and books, which are also needed. Tap on the toy name to open its link. Allow a few moments for the file to open. View the “DeKalb Marine Toys for Tots’s Registry” here.
For more information on the local Toys for Tots campaign, visit fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org.
Volunteers will set up to accept toys and monetary donations on Nov. 20-21 at Bruce’s Foodland at Fort Payne and Rainsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at both locations. Accepting new toys and cash donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.