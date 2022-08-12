DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday approved a series of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resolutions toward improvements of water quality-related projects in various parts of the county.
The following were the approved resolutions:
• ARPA Culpepper Road Project Resolution, District III Commissioner Chris Kuykendall said the project was in conjunction with the City of Fort Payne Waterworks to improve the quality and volume of the water in the Lookout Mountain area on Hwy 35 going towards Fisher.
He said this is one of several phases that will take place over the next several years.
"We committed $350,00 towards this project and I feel it's something that's much needed," said Kuykendall.
• ARPA Generator Project Resolution, in conjunction with Section-Dutton Water, District IV Commissioner Lester Black said, would benefit the areas of Geraldine and Fyffe, allowing them to continue receiving water in the event of a power outage or an emergency.
•ARPA Hwy 68 Waterline Project Resolution, in conjunction with Crossville water, would allow the replacement of a cast iron water line under Hwy 68 in Crossville with PVC pipe.
The commission approved amending the ARPA County Road 180 Waterline Extension Resolution for the addition of $125,000 more funds toward the project due to the project bid coming out more than the original estimate.
The Commission also took the opportunity to recognize David Cox of the Sand Valley Landfill for his work and also welcomed new manager Clay Chitwood.
"We tend to have a little bit of a rotation order down at the landfill in regard to managers," said Cox, who introduced Chitwood as the new manager.
Chitwood is a native of Rainsville and worked at the Sand Valley Landfill before working in Arkansas, and various areas of Tennessee.
"It's good to be home," said Chitwood. "Glad to be here. If y’all need anything from us, feel free to reach out."
The commission also:
• heard a road update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles, who said their work on County Road 835 is nearing completion. Additionally, he said the crews have been working on reclaiming roads in District I for the last couple of weeks.
"We are going to continue working on that reclaim list," he said. "We do have two patch trucks in District I and II, trying to finish up the patchwork.
• heard a budget update from County Administrator Matt Sharp, who said the draft budget for the 2023 FY will be about $25.5 million.
"That might sound like a lot of money, but it goes pretty fast when you have as many different departments as we do," he said.
The budget will include a 4% adjustment for employees to match what the state is approving in Oct.
"It appears right now everything is level funded and we won't have to cut anything," said Harcrow.
Sharp said a budget work session would be held in the future.
• approved to award the County Road 78 Pipe Liner bid to Lambert Inc. at the bid of $128,500.
• approved to award the County Road 835 Resurfacing bid to Wiregrass at the bid of $315,088.81 for the resurfacing, stripping and guardrail project.
• approved to adopt the FY 2023 Rebuild AL CTP, regarding the transportation rebuild funds.
• approved the appointment of Emory Ashley to replace Denny Middlebrooks and Roger Hurtt to replace Darvin Hurtt on the Dogtown Fire Department Board.
• approved the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan, accepting the plan done by TARCOG for FEMA to be able to award grant money.
• approved the following personal changes at the sheriff’s office: hiring John Degen for the security revenue position and the transfer of Miles Underwood from a full-time jail position to a full-time deputy position.
• approved the jail resignations of Alan Lawson and Tim Smith.
• approved the hiring of Gary Chapman, Michael Freeman, Zachary Hatchet, and Jamie Alonzo and the promotion of Joann Gentry to sergeant to replace Tim Smith.
• approved the Opioid Litigation McKesson and J&J Settlement Resolution, to accept the county part of the McKesson $280,000 settlement distributed over 10 years and the J&J settlement of $141,000. Guidelines for what the funds may be used for has not yet been set.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on Sept. 13, 2022, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
