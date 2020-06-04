Editor's Note: Jesse Hendricks is a senior at Fort Payne High School. The following story is the fifth in a series that will feature seniors from around DeKalb County discussing their experiences during their not-so-typical senior years.
While some seniors are discouraged with the school closure, one senior is happy that they got to finish their senior year at home.
Miranda Stiefel is a senior at Fort Payne High School, and she loves the arts programs that the school offers. She stated, “I was really active in culinary and arts, not sports.”
Since the school’s closure, Miranda has enjoyed her time at home. She explained that because she is an “introvert”, she loves the idea of staying home and away from the social environment. However, Miranda also misses many things about the school. She added, “I wish I could have done more in school. I couldn’t do much because of medical problems, but honestly, if I didn't have them, I would be in a whole lot more sports.” She also explained how she missed seeing her friends and favorite teachers.
Miranda wants to advise seniors that though times may be difficult to never forget that things will get better. She also advises them to pick up new hobbies while they are at home.
Miranda enjoys many activities. She stated, “I love to read and play Animal Crossing and Sims.”
She also added that she loves spending time and playing with her puppies.
Miranda’s plans, now that she is out of high school, are to find a job and attend Northeast Alabama Community College. She wants to obtain her degree in computer science.
The first thing Miranda wants to do now that the "Stay at Home Order" has been lifted is to get a job and go to the mall. She explained, “I’m going to go get a job and hopefully go to the mall and get some new clothes. I love Sailor Moon, and they have lots of shirts.” As regulations are lifted, Miranda also wanted to remind the public to wear masks as they go out.
Miranda has a few wishes for her fellow seniors. She wants her classmates to all have “happy lives” and “to find good jobs.” She stated, “I wish you all the best of luck.”
