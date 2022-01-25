Inmate walks off work detail Monday

A DeKalb County inmate walked off the work release site Monday morning at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
According to officials, at around 11 a.m. Jan. 24, Sterlin Ray Morgan, 27, of Aroney, was on work release at the DCSC before escaping.
The subject was reportedly not expected to be armed. However, the Rainsville Police Department urged local residents to "use caution" and report any strangers on their property.
After an extensive search, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced the suspect was in custody and had been captured on Scott Avenue in Rainsville.
Per the sheriff's office, Morgan faces additional charges of Escape 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Attempting to Elude.
