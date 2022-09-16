The DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair returns next weekend, September 26-October 1.
A special attraction added this year is “Circus Incredible” performing two shows nightly by the “World Famous Wallena” family performing aerial artistry. Fair Coordinator Charles Stephens said they are a different group from the acrobatic group that did shows last year, which crowds really enjoyed. He said the Wallenas will match that level of performance. They will also perform a show for children and teachers at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Gate admission is $4, with children under 6 years of age entering for free. Once inside, ride tickets are $1.50 each or 22 for $30. Kissel Entertainment will once again present rides on the Midway.
Nightly ride specials are as follows:
Monday - First hour free, courtesy of Twin City Used Cars. Gates and all rides open at 5 p.m.
Tuesday - Armband night for $20.
Wednesday - All rides are $2.00.
Thursday - Buy one get one for $30 (both persons must be present at the time of purchase).
Saturday - $25 armband night. Gates open at 10 a.m. on October 1 and children and teachers are admitted free with ID until 3 p.m.
This year, the county fair will see the return of booth competitions for the first time since the pandemic began.
Stephens said the individual competitions remain suspended this time.
“We’ll be having a scarecrow competition this time as groups such as scouts and churches get together and build the scarecrows that will become part of the decoration around the fairgrounds for the rest of the event,” Stephens said.
Agriculture remains a huge part of the fair. Monday will feature a lamb show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday features a dairy goat show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday’s shows at 6:30 p.m. highlight meat and boer goats. On Friday, the horse and mule program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the 4H “chick chain” starts at 11 a.m. with the birds auctioned starting at around 3 p.m., followed by the open beef show at 5 p.m.
Stephen said local lawmakers helped the VFW to acquire pins for goat events, which he expects to attract a large draw and many animals from all over since it is a sanctioned event. The Saturday beef show saw 125 head entered last time.
Music remains a major draw for the county fair, as well. The entertainment schedule includes:
Monday - “Autism Sings” with Reid Soria at 7 p.m.
Tuesday - WQSB Night with Country Case at 7 p.m.
Wednesday - Fortner Brothers 4 Christ will appear for Gospel Night at 6 p.m.
Thursday - The Chris Roberts School of Music and Fort Payne High School guitar class at 6 p.m.
Friday - The Pickin’ Post Country Music “Crossroad” starts at 6 p.m.
Saturday - The 32nd annual Gospel Singing featuring The Sharps and Brian Free & Assurance is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.
