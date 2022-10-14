During the month of September, 15 were arrested on drug-related charges

In the month of September, authorities arrested 15 people on drug-related charges.
In a Oct. 11 press release on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) website, Sheriff Nick Welden thanked officers from the Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police departments, as well as the K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit “for always being there.”
September began with DeKalb narcotics agents attempting to conduct a traffic stop in Mentone near Tutwiler Gap. “The driver refused to stop, initiating a short pursuit,” the DCSO stated in the press release. It states that the incident ended with the arrest of Hayward Jess Barker, 27, of Fort Payne, on charges including second-degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude law enforcement.
On Sept. 3, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 817 and found the driver, identified as Maya Panessa Geick, 24, of Henagar, had outstanding warrants through DCSO. They arrested Geick for possessing a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for failing to appear as previously order in court.
The same day, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near a residence on Alabama Highway 68 in Kilpatrick. During a search of the vehicle, they found suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia, then arrested Susan Lowery McClendon, 62, of Albertville, for possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Skipping ahead to Sept. 5, the Henagar Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Liberty Road and found the driver had active warrants with DeKalb County. Officers found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
This led to the arrested of Serenity Faith Whiddon, 28, of Flat Rock, on multiple charges including second-degree marijuana possession, having drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, attempting to elude the authorities and two warrants for failing to appear for a court date.
On Sept. 7, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Alabama Highway 168 and County Road 479 in the Kilpatrick area. They found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm in the vehicle. Victor Cordoba, 40, of Huntsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, along with carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.
On Sept. 9, deputies were joined by Crossville Police visiting a residence on Highway 68 in Crossville after receiving several complaints of drug activity. During a search, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. As reported in the Oct. 12 edition, they arrested two Crossville men, Danny Ray Peacock, 50, and Jeffrey Dewayne White, 53, on drug charges, along with a Boaz man named Caleb Grayson Tann Carman.
Police officers from Valley Head and Mentone joined deputies in the Sept. 10 response to a call about a suspicious male at the Dollar General store on Alabama Highway 117 and 4th Ave in Valley Head. After locating a suspect, James David Goodwin, 40, of Covington, Ga., was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia. Goodwin was also charged with having violated the terms of his probation and on five counts of failing to appear.
A DCSO K9 unit assisted county narcotics agents during a Sept. 16 traffic stop on County Road 52. After finding finding marijuana, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, they arrested Robert Banther, 39, of Fort Payne.
Henagar Police conducted a Sept. 18 traffic stop on Hwy 40 and found the driver, Shawn Douglas Brown, 25, of Rainsville, suspected of possessing methamphetamine, along with marijuana, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.
After an eight-day break in activity, the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant at a residence on Highway 75 in Henagar on Sept. 28. The visit ended with Cheryl Denise Rhodes, 45, of Henagar, under arrest for possessing methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.
Another search warrant served the same day at a residence on Road 9046 led to deputies locating Omar Antonio Arevalo, 27, of Crossville, who was wanted on charges in Marshall County. After a search, DCSO also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Arevalo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as violating his probation.
The month ended with the Sept. 30 recovery of stolen property at an address on County Road 138 in the Henagar area by DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, along with the DeKalb County Investigations Unit, along with methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia being found. They charged Henagar resident Shannon Denise Coley, 45, with first-degree marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
A Rossville, Ga., man was also arrested for resisting arrest, second-degree marijuana possession and for having drug paraphernalia.
The DCSO press release states that their investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending.
