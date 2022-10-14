During the month of September, 15 were arrested on drug-related charges
DCSO

In the month of September, authorities arrested 15 people on drug-related charges. 

In a Oct. 11 press release on the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) website, Sheriff Nick Welden thanked officers from the Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police departments, as well as the K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit “for always being there.” 

