A two-vehicle crash at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, has claimed the life of a Boaz man. Tymon Ladon Young, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 2009 Kawasaki Ninja being driven by Young collided with a 2002 Nissan Frontier. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 68, five miles west of Crossville.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
