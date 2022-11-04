Canyon Fest is an annual celebration of art and nature featuring local art, crafts, live animal shows, music, food and fun for the entire family. It’s happening today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Special features include: Old Time Fiddle & Banjo featuring Matt Downer, Linda Arthur performing traditional Native American flute music, Anniston Museum of Natural History’s engaging animal programs, and Ron Anglin, former Cirque de Soleil performer and juggler, as well as demonstrations by a blacksmith and ceramic artists.
“Talented and hilarious, [Anglin is] a juggler, clown, unicyclist, and rapper. He has performed for countless school children and, most inspiring, he brings light to the darkest hospital situations, putting smiles on the faces of young patients. Please support his noon performance,” said Canyon Center Director Pete Conroy.
“Canyon Fest has become one of the most anticipated events of the season,” said Sales and Services Manager Anna Lindsey.
The event is free and open to everyone. Pets are welcome on leashes. Donations are appreciated.
