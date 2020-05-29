A single-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, has claimed the life of a Gaylesville woman. Mimi Jan Luna, 52, was killed when the 1997 Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the roadway on County Road 83 and overturned. Luna, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred approximately two miles North of Sand Rock in DeKalb County. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

