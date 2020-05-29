A single-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, has claimed the life of a Gaylesville woman. Mimi Jan Luna, 52, was killed when the 1997 Jeep Wrangler she was driving left the roadway on County Road 83 and overturned. Luna, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred approximately two miles North of Sand Rock in DeKalb County. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Gaylesville woman dies in single-vehicle crash Tuesday
