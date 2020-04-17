At a time when we all are having a “New Normal”, we are still here at the DeKalb County Council on Aging. Our SenioRx Program is still working on your medication applications, working with your doctors, and trying to keep your medicine flowing to you just as before.
We are even seeing NEW clients, but in a non-face-to-face way. We can assist new clients over the phone, by email, by text, by regular mail, or whatever way that does not involve personal contact. We are still maintaining personal distancing for your safety and ours. We are trying new avenues to ensure that you get the best outcome, quick service, and uninterrupted deliveries.
Here are some things that are happening that are of interest to seniors:
1. FARMERS MARKET VOUCHERS: People age 60 and older who meet the income requirements can call us if they want to be registered for the Farmers Market Vouchers. We will do it for you over the phone. Your MONTHLY household income cannot exceed the following guidelines: $1,718 for 1 person, $2,327 for 2 people, $2,934 for 3 people, $3,541 for 4 people, $4,150 for 5 people, and $4,756 for 6 people.
2. MEALS: We are still providing meals to DeKalb residents ages 60 and older that need them. There are NO income guidelines. Call us to apply.
3. TRANSPORTATION: We will not be able to provide public transportation until it is safe for people to be within 3 feet of each other. All of our previous clients are assisted with other programs if they want it.
4. SHIP: We are checking the answering machine every day and returning those phone calls from home. We are working from home to help seniors in any way with their questions about Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.
Until we are back together again, please know we are thinking about you, missing your smiling faces, and keeping you in our prayers. If you need assistance with any of our programs, please call us at 256-845-8590 to leave a voicemail with your name, number, and what you need assistance with so that the correct staff member can call you from their home.
