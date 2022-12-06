DeKalb catches the holiday spirit

Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, an Elf and other Christmas characters were on hand at Henagar's Christmas Parade last weekend. The holiday fun continues this Friday as Fort Payne presents its annual Christmas in the Park and Christmas Parade. Then, on Saturday, Fyffe, Sylvania, Collinsville and Geraldine have events planned throughout the day.

 Photo by Linda Stiefel

An exciting rest of the week lies ahead as Fort Payne Main Street introduces ice skating once again starting Thursday, the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual Christmas in the Park on Friday and the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce presents the Fort Payne Christmas Parade.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. will kick off Christmas in downtown Fort Payne. It is scheduled at 10 a.m.

