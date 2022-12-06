DeKalb catches the holiday spirit

An exciting rest of the week lies ahead as Fort Payne Main Street introduces ice skating once again starting Thursday, the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department hosts the annual Christmas in the Park on Friday and the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce presents the Fort Payne Christmas Parade.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. will kick off Christmas in downtown Fort Payne. It is scheduled at 10 a.m.
Gates will open for skaters on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. following the Christmas Parade. Look for more information on dates and times by visiting www.fortpaynemainstreet.org.
The fun on Friday starts, however, with the Christmas in the Park festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m.
This will be followed by the Fort Payne Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. LaRue Hardinger, coordinator for the DeKalb Marines Toys for Tots program, is this year’s Parade Grand Marshal.
“Downtown Fort Payne is magical during the Christmas season, please make plans to join us for this fun filled night,” said Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy.
Although it has rained heavily this week, the forecast calls for showers to end Friday morning. Thus, the Chamber and Parks and Recreation Department plan to proceed with the scheduled events.
Line-up is at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne at 5 p.m. It’s important for participants to arrange for transportation to the site because they do not want it congested with auto traffic. Participants also need to arrange for a ride back to the fairgrounds if they are returning there after the parade. They need to remember to toss candy far away from their vehicle or trailer wheels so no children are endangered while running into the road to chase scattered pieces of candy.
Spectators may want to social distance considering there’s an outbreak of influenza and COVID-19 is still spreading in the community. Otherwise, they can feel free to gather and enjoy a return to normalcy.
Registration to participate in the parade has passed and an application must have been completed and a car pass exchanged before anyone will be allowed to enter the parade. For more information, call (256) 845-2741.
Following the Fort Payne events, the torch of holiday fun is passed to Fyffe, which plans its Christmas parade at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10. Lineup is at 11 a.m. at the Bur-Tex parking lot. Call (256) 623-7298 for more information.
Sylvania’s parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Call (256) 638-2604 for more information. Lineup is at Wigley Trucking at noon. They will have refreshments at Town Hall with Santa visiting after the parade.
Collinsville’s parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Call (256) 524-2135 for more information. Lineup at Collinsville School at 5:30 p.m.
Geraldine’s parade is at 6:30 p.m. Call (256) 659-2122. Lineup is at Pine Street across from Food Land. Enter from the red light on 227 to Pine Street. Santa will visit during Christmas in the Park after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.