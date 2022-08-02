Fort Payne Board approves personnel changes

The Fort Payne City Board of Education approved a large number of personnel changes ahead of the new school year starting. These included:
Transfers
• Rebecca Mason instructional aide at Fort Payne High School (FPHS) to an Arts A/V technology and Communications instructor at FPHS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023.
• Kyle Coots, secondary interventionist teacher at Fort Payne Middle School (FPMS) to a PE teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School (LRIS), effective August 1, 2022
• Allison Hoge, 4th grade teacher at LRIS to an Enrichment teacher at LRIS effective August 1, 2022
• Harley Bobo Peters system wide SPE aide to a Secondary Interventionist Teacher at Fort Payne Middle School (FPMS), effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Emma Hartline, 2nd grade teacher at WVES to a pre-K teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School (WAES), effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on may 26, 2022
• Makayla Wilson, pre-K teacher at WAES to a 2nd grade teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School (WVES), effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Lorrie Cleveland, kindergarten teacher at WVES to a 2ns grade teacher WVES effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Terri Killian, system-wide SPE aide to system-wide SPE teacher effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Melissa Obenlanger, pre-K aide at WAES to 2nd grade teacher at WVES effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Jamie McClung, half-time assistant principal at WAES to a full time assistant principal at WAES effective July 20, 2022
• Penny Gilbert, child nutrition program (CNP) worker at FPMS to a system-wide CNP worker (WAES), effective July 28, 2022
• Teresa Hick, system-wide CNP worker to a system-wide CNP lunchroom manager (LRIS) effective July 21, 2022
• Brandy Rosson, system-wide CNP worker (LRIS) to a system-wide CNP worker (WAES) effective July 28, 2022
non-renew her contract on May 26, 2022
• Roberta Medley, system-wide computer aide to a system-wide computer tech effective July 1, 2022
Recommendations
• Kristin Clifton, career coach at FPHS effective July 25, 2022 and non-renew her contract on June 7, 2023
• Samuel Benson, library aide at FPHS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2023
• Meagan Ramage, ELA teacher at FPHS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Melissa Knowles, secondary technology specialist at FPMS/FPHS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Shannon Griffin, media science at FPMS effective August 1. 2022 and non-renew her contract on may 26, 2023
• Sonya Carroll, 7th and 8th grade history at FPMS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Sara Welch, Instructional Aide at FPMS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Amanda Doeg, custodian at FPMS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on June 30, 2023
• Rodena Mary Williams, custodian and LRIS effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on June 30, 2023
• Alexandria Carter, 1st grade teacher at WVES effective August 1, 2022 and non renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Regina Britt, kindergarten teacher at WVES effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Zitlali Rodriguez-Acosta, pre-k aide at WAES effective August 15, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Pat Vinson, as head boys baseball coach at FOMS effective for the 2022-2023 school year
• Conner Pope, system-wide computer tech/1:1 coordinator effective July 25, 2022 and non-renew his contract on June 30, 2023
• Diana Bautista, system-wide SPE aide effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Madison Landry, system-wide SPE aide effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Donna McClure, system-wide gifted teacher effective August 1, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023\
• Dineatha King, system-wide CNP worker effective July 28, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Terri Green, system-wide CNP worker effective July 28, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Lisa May, system-wide CNP worker effective July 28, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Luis Mario Sayago, system-wide CNP worker effective July 28, 2022 and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2023
• Pam Whitley as a half-time bus driver effective August 2, 2022 and non-renew her contract on May 26, 2023
• Malcom Rufus Daniel as a half-time bus driver effective August 2, 2022 and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2023
•2022-2023 HIPPY Staff
- Linda Ramage, HIPPY coordinator
- Arline Causey, HIPPY educator
- Joy Conley, HIPPY Parent Coordinator
- Yadira Robayna, HIPPY Parent Coordinator
• Cody Willingham, junior high head football coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year
• Sara Welch, junior varsity assistant track coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year
• Chris Boggs, junior high football coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year
Resignations
• Michele Pettis system-wide gift teacher, effective July 13, 2022
• Alyson Tipton system-wide special education teacher, effective July 20, 2022
• Dianne Matthews ELA teacher at FPHS, effective August 1, 2022
• Cade Willingham physical education teacher at FPMS, effective July 23, 2022
• Cindy Bethune first grade teacher at WVES, effective July 1, 2022
• William Thomas system-wide bus aide, effective July 18, 2022
• Jennifer Keith system-wide CNP worker, effective July 20, 2022
• Sammy Hill system-wide CNP custodian effective July 19, 2022
• Susan Cornerly system-wide SPE aide effective July 26, 2022
• Elizabeth “Dani” Henshaw system-wide SPE aide effective July 27, 2022
Leaves
• Pennie Magnusson, second grade teacher at WVES to serve as AMSTI teacher in Residence through the University of Alabama in Huntsville. This is a one year leave.
• Brandi Jett, second grade teacher at WVES. This is a one year leave. (Recommendation being submitted by Mrs. Paula Muskett, Assistant Superintendent)
• Marcie Davis, special academic enrichment teacher at LRIS. This is a one-year leave.
Other
Approved the following additions for substitute personnel lists for the 2022-2023 school year
• Bus, CNP, custodial and teacher.
• Approved the revision of Ellie Pitts, assistant principal at WVES, with an employment contract from an 11-month to a 10-month contract, effective July 1, 2022.
• Approved the additions and revisions to the WVES MSIT and RSIT team
Approved declaring the following items as surplus due to age, usefulness and/or non-operating status of the items
•Technology
•WVES
• Approved the advertising and filling of the following positions effective for the 2022-2023 school year
• 1 EDP Site Director
• 5 EDP Teachers
• 2 EDP Aides
• Approved the FPCS Mental Health Opt-In Policy effective August 1, 2022
Approved the 2022-2023 Fort Payne City School System, Student/Parent information
• System-wide code of conduct
• WVES student handbook
• LRIS student handbook
• FPMS student handbook
• FPHS student handbook
• FPCS pre-k policies and procedures
• FPCS coaches handbook
• FPCS athletic handbook
• FPCS athletics emergency plan
• Extended day
• Written notification and Opt-In
• Approved the lowest bid’s substantially in compliance with the required specifications effective for the 2022-2023 school year
• Fresh produce- Forestwood Farm, Inc.
• Beverage products- Coca-Cola Bottling United
• Dairy products- New Dairy Opco, LLC DBA Bordon Dairy
• Diesel Fuel and Motor Oil- Cedar Bluff Oil Company
• Approved the additional work days for the following positions during the 2021-2022 summer
• Kelly Chapman, elementary technology specialist- 3 days
• Melissa Knowles, secondary technology specialist- 6 days
• Approved the salary schedule for the position of System-wide computer tech effective July 1, 2022
Approved the June 2022 financial statements and bank reconciliation report
• Approved the following dates and times as the FY2023 Budget Hearings to be held in the conference room of the Central Office: First Budget Hearing- August 23, 2022 at 5 p.m., Final Budget Hearing- August 25, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
• Approved August 25, 2022 at 6 p.m. as the date and time for the next school board meeting in the conference room of the central office.
